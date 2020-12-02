Splash into summer with the CDP Kids Summer Spectacular! This January, some of Australia's favourite children's books - Magic Beach, Room on the Broom and The 91-Storey Treehouse - will be brought to life on The Concourse and Seymour Centre stages in a series of fantastic family fun shows to delight literary fans both young and old, these school holidays.

The fun will begin with the Sydney premiere of Magic Beach, inspired by the book by Australian literary treasure Alison Lester, and adapted for the stage by award-winning children's playwright, Finegan Kruckemeyer. Every year, an everyday family go on a beach holiday. This isn't just any beach - it's Magic Beach, where everything you can imagine becomes real. But this year is different. As the eldest child begins to grow up, does she have to leave the magic behind?

Mid-January will see the classic Room on the Broom, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's award winning book, return to the stage. The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Rounding out the spectacular is the zany-fun The 91-Storey Treehouse, a play by Richard Tulloch, adapted from the book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. Andy and Terry's Treehouse has reached an amazing 91 storeys! It's now more fantastically dangerous than ever, with a deserted desert island, a whirlpool, and a giant spider! The Treehouse team returns with a fantastical trip through this wild, weird and wonderful world. Just beware of the Fortune Teller...

CDP Theatre Producers are known as producers of high quality children's theatre such as The Gruffalo and Spot the Dog. With three shows and five seasons playing across Sydney, there's something for everyone as Australia's favourite children's books come to life this summer!

More information and details can be found here http://summer.cdp.com.au.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You