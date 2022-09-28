Short+Sweet Sydney's 20th Birthday Festival Continues Next Week

The 'biggest little play festival in the world' continues with week 3 heats at the Tom Mann Theatre in Surry Hills Fri 7 to Sun October 9.



Heat Week Three "Lui" (named for actor-writer and Short+Sweet alumna Nakkiah Lui) opens on Friday 7 October with 12 fabulous short plays.



Among them is the multi-award-winning Rosa & Leo by prolific Adelaide-based, Sydney-born writer Adam Szudrich.

It's inspired by the true story of his grandparents' survival in a Nazi concentration camp... where they fell in love, lost each other then found each other again 50 years later.

Directed by Grant Wilson, it stars Richard Cotter and famous Australian Ballet Company prima ballerina Olga Tamara. Richard and Olga pictured below.



Frank Leggett has written 10-minute plays that have been performed in 28 Short+Sweet festivals around the world!

He now directs his latest, Best Kept Secret, featuring his 18-year-old niece Ginger Fitzhardinge, who topped the State in Drama in the 2021 HSC (pictured below).



To Those I Left Behind is Kate Jirelle's piece portraying three different teachers preparing to farewell the students they are leaving behind. Inspired by Alan Bennett's 'Talking Heads' series

and the conventions of verbatim theatre, the play uses the words and experiences of past and present teachers all wrestling with the inadequacies of the system and their personal frustrations.

It features Sydney theatre veterans Annette van Roden and Tricia Youlden - pictured below.



Theseus, Isn't It? written and directed by Sam Herzog presents with Theo who is seeking relationships therapy from Phil... who turns out to have all the unresolved issues needed to be a patient rather than a doctor! Miriam is likewise bent on destruction. If Theo was expecting tender mercies he's in for a rude shock! With Emma Wiltshire & James Kehoe.



Oh Nanna! By Nicole Smith, directed by Ian Fletcher is a short, sharp comedy about upmarket downsizing when a well-to-do couple retire to a 'resort-style living complex' - and the family all have their say!

Starring Rosie Crossing, Rebecca Fletcher, Tayah Gulyas, Ken Fletcher and Aurel Vasilescu. Rosie and Ken pictured below.



What if there's a dimension where we all got what we wanted? US writer Wendy Gough Soroko's The Multiverse sees three people wrestle with the consequence of their choices when they explore the 'what ifs' of the multiverse... Enoch Li directs Lana Jean Hill, Charles An and Chloe Ho.



Other plays include Swipe Right, written and directed by Melissa Myles; All's Will that Ends Will by Barry Wood, directed by Lachlan McWilliam; Philip Clay's Bus Stop, directed by Felix Carlyle;

A Couple and a Gun by Lee Sarich, directed by Manny Katts; Short+Sweet Illawarra winner The Holiest of Sacraments by Patricia Connelly, directed by Sally Evans;

plus fellow Illawarra theatremaker Sally Bedford's Over and Out.



Short+Sweet Week 3 plays Friday 7 to Sunday 9 October the Tom Mann Theatre, 136 Chalmers St, Surry Hills.

Full information and tickets at www.shortandsweet.org/sydney And via the Stagecenta app.