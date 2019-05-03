Short+Sweet Award Winners Announced
Short+Sweet Theatre (Sydney) celebrated its dramatic climax with a glittering awards ceremony following its final Gala Final performance last weekend.
Paul Bowman's "A Soldier's Testimony" scooped the top awards including Best Production, Best Director (Dany Akbar) and Best Actor (Russell Cronin).
Best Script went to US writer Steven Otfinoski ("The Audition"), while Rebecca Smee was named Best Actress for her tour-de-force performance in "Margot's Bench". Young actor Cindy Tran won Best Newcomer for her delightful work in "Jade Green", while "Boyfriend 2.0" - written and directed by local veteran Paulene Turner - was the People's Choice. "BAAAAAHHH", written and directed by talented young all-rounder Sophie Davis and performed with her twin brother Chris, picked up the Crew Cut award while the Wildcard winner was the hilarious two-hander "Riding the Clutch", by Sally Bartley, directed by Sebastien Scott and starring Lynda Leavers and Genevieve Evans. The 'Spirit' Award went to two Anthony McShane and Olga Tamara.
Presenters including visiting Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director Nick Hardcastle, Actors Centre Australia CEO Dean Carey and Short+Sweet founder and creative director Mark Cleary.
Best Production -
A Soldiers Testimony
Directed By Dany Akbar
Starring Russell Cronin, James Martin And Arshia Ayran
Best Director -
Dany Akbar, A Soldier's Testimony
Best Actor -
Russell Cronin, A Soldier's Testimony
Best Actress
Rebecca Smee, Margot's Bench
Best Script -
Steven Otfinoski, The Audition
Short + Sweet Spirit Award
Anthony Mcshane & Olga Tamara
Best Newcomer
Cindy Tran, Jade Green
Crew Cut Winner
Baaahhhh
Written And Directed By Sophie Davis
Staring Sophie And Chris Davis
Wildcard Winner
Riding The Clutch
Written By Sally Bartley
Directed By Sebastien Scott
Starring Lynda Leavers, And Genevieve Evans
Peoples Choice Winner
Boyfriend 2.0
Written And Directed By Paulene Turner
Starring Eveline Schubert, Jack Douglas And Steven Tait
Presenters:
Wildcards Winner - Luke Berman, Illawarra Fd
Crew Cut Winner - Lydia Kelly, Production Manager
Short+sweet Spirit Award - Sarah Purdue, Fd Sydney
Best Script - Trevor Alan Chilvers, Canberra Fd
Best Actor/actress - Dean Carey, Actors Centre
Best Newcomer - Clare Nadas Arts Management Consultant
People's Choice Winner And Best Director - Nick Hardcastle, Hollywood Fd
Best Production - Mark Cleary
Best Production
Double Passes To The Moth
Individual Headshot Package From Casting Networks For Cast+creatives
Copies Of Dean Carey's Book Acting Edge
Invitation To Appear At Short + Sweet Hollywood 2019
The Kerry Casey Best Director Award
Sydney Community College Storytelling Course
Best Actress
Headshot Photography Pacakage
1 On 1 Mentoring Session With Dean Carey
Double Pass To Stc Production Of "the Torrents"
Double Pass To Dendy Cinema
Best Actor
Sydney Community College Monologe Course
1 On 1 Mentoring Session With Dean Carey
3 Individualised One On One Pilates Sessions
Authentic Pilates Studio
Best Newcomer
Darlo Drama Actors Lab Course
Short + Sweet Spirit Award
Annual Membership To Palace Cinemas
Peoples Choice Winner
'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package
Wildcard Winner
'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package
Crew Cut Winner
'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package