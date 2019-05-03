Short+Sweet Award Winners Announced

Short+Sweet Theatre (Sydney) celebrated its dramatic climax with a glittering awards ceremony following its final Gala Final performance last weekend.

Paul Bowman's "A Soldier's Testimony" scooped the top awards including Best Production, Best Director (Dany Akbar) and Best Actor (Russell Cronin).

Best Script went to US writer Steven Otfinoski ("The Audition"), while Rebecca Smee was named Best Actress for her tour-de-force performance in "Margot's Bench". Young actor Cindy Tran won Best Newcomer for her delightful work in "Jade Green", while "Boyfriend 2.0" - written and directed by local veteran Paulene Turner - was the People's Choice. "BAAAAAHHH", written and directed by talented young all-rounder Sophie Davis and performed with her twin brother Chris, picked up the Crew Cut award while the Wildcard winner was the hilarious two-hander "Riding the Clutch", by Sally Bartley, directed by Sebastien Scott and starring Lynda Leavers and Genevieve Evans. The 'Spirit' Award went to two Anthony McShane and Olga Tamara.

Presenters including visiting Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director Nick Hardcastle, Actors Centre Australia CEO Dean Carey and Short+Sweet founder and creative director Mark Cleary.

Best Production -

A Soldiers Testimony

Directed By Dany Akbar

Starring Russell Cronin, James Martin And Arshia Ayran

Best Director -

Dany Akbar, A Soldier's Testimony

Best Actor -

Russell Cronin, A Soldier's Testimony

Best Actress

Rebecca Smee, Margot's Bench

Best Script -

Steven Otfinoski, The Audition

Short + Sweet Spirit Award

Anthony Mcshane & Olga Tamara

Best Newcomer

Cindy Tran, Jade Green

Crew Cut Winner

Baaahhhh

Written And Directed By Sophie Davis

Staring Sophie And Chris Davis

Wildcard Winner

Riding The Clutch

Written By Sally Bartley

Directed By Sebastien Scott

Starring Lynda Leavers, And Genevieve Evans

Peoples Choice Winner

Boyfriend 2.0

Written And Directed By Paulene Turner

Starring Eveline Schubert, Jack Douglas And Steven Tait

Presenters:

Wildcards Winner - Luke Berman, Illawarra Fd

Crew Cut Winner - Lydia Kelly, Production Manager

Short+sweet Spirit Award - Sarah Purdue, Fd Sydney

Best Script - Trevor Alan Chilvers, Canberra Fd

Best Actor/actress - Dean Carey, Actors Centre

Best Newcomer - Clare Nadas Arts Management Consultant

People's Choice Winner And Best Director - Nick Hardcastle, Hollywood Fd

Best Production - Mark Cleary





Best Production

Double Passes To The Moth

Individual Headshot Package From Casting Networks For Cast+creatives

Copies Of Dean Carey's Book Acting Edge

Invitation To Appear At Short + Sweet Hollywood 2019

The Kerry Casey Best Director Award

Sydney Community College Storytelling Course

Best Actress

Headshot Photography Pacakage

1 On 1 Mentoring Session With Dean Carey

Double Pass To Stc Production Of "the Torrents"

Double Pass To Dendy Cinema

Best Actor

Sydney Community College Monologe Course

1 On 1 Mentoring Session With Dean Carey

3 Individualised One On One Pilates Sessions

Authentic Pilates Studio

Best Newcomer

Darlo Drama Actors Lab Course

Short + Sweet Spirit Award

Annual Membership To Palace Cinemas

Peoples Choice Winner

'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package

Wildcard Winner

'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package

Crew Cut Winner

'the Moth' Ticket Bundle Package





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You