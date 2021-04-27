Seymour Centre Presents New Contemporary Music Program, SEYMOUR NIGHTS

Hot on the heels of its return to 100% audience capacity, Seymour Centre will present a brand-new music initiative, Seymour Nights, running across the venue from 7th May.

Off the back of the wildly successful Courtyard Sessions, Seymour Nights has been established with the aim of supporting emerging local talent and championing new and under-represented forms of music.

The first Seymour Nights events will take place across May and June 2021, featuring ten concerts from a diverse line-up of local artists.

The program will span a broad range of genres and styles, from folk and pop to new musical theatre and contemporary classical, offering something for music lovers of all ages and tastes in a casual evening atmosphere.

The May component of the program will feature four free concerts in the Seymour Centre courtyard, and in June, the program will move indoors to the warm and intimate surrounds of the Sound Lounge.

The May line-up includes performances from Sydney-based alt-bluegrass outfit, The Morrisons, hip hop powerhouse, Nardean, four-piece 'epic folk' band, The Heart Collectors, and one of Australia's best known and most-loved Indigenous acts, the Stiff Gins, plus more.

New music from beloved contemporary ensembles and companies takes centre stage in June, with performances by Squabbalogic Independent Music Theatre, Ensemble Offspring, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, and, presented in partnership with Musica Viva, renowned harp soloist, Alice Giles, and critically acclaimed classical ensemble, Duo Histoire.

Learn more at https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/seymour-nights/,