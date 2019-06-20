School Holidays Programming Announced At Riverside Theatres In Sydney

This July school holidays, Riverside Theatres is a treasure trove of delights for kids of all ages, with a spectacular program that includes the musical magic of The Toybox, Andy Griffith's hilarious Just Romeo & Juliet! presented by Bell Shakespeare and the outrageous fun of Roald Dahl's The Twits.

What happens when the toys are packed away and the children tucked snuggly in their beds? The toybox opens and the toys come to life! They dance, they play, they are naughty and nice, they bicker and battle but always make sure to gather back inside the toybox before the first rays of morning sun.

Young audiences are taken on a musical journey to discover the magical secrets of The Toybox through Debussy's enigmatic music and storytelling.

Following the smash-hit success of Just Macbeth! Bell Shakespeare and acclaimed Australian children's book author Andy Griffiths are back with the very silly Just Romeo & Juliet! When Andy, Danny and Lisa find themselves in a school production of the greatest love story ever told, the star-crossed lovers' journey is derailed in hilarious fashion.

Using Shakespeare's original text and mixing in Griffiths' beloved characters, Just Romeo & Juliet! is the perfect family-friendly performance that combines classic tragedy with side-splitting comedy in this entertaining introduction to Shakespeare for young people.

Rounding out the July school holiday line up, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre proudly presents a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Twits that will Dahl-ight the young and the young at heart! This production of The Twits uses a combination of storytelling, puppetry and physical theatre to create a hysterical and highly energetic on-stage adventure that will have audiences in stitches!

Mr and Mrs Twit are the most horrible people in the whole world! They like nothing more than dreaming up terrible tricks to play on each other, eating hot bird pie and training poor Muggle-Wump the monkey for the Great Upside Down Monkey Circus. Until everything changes when Roly-Poly, a colourful and clever bird, arrives and helps Muggle-Wump hatch a devious plot to teach those nasty Twits a lesson they'll never forget!

Toy Box

10.30am and 12pm 9th July 2019 and 10.30am 10th July 2019

Tickets: Adult $25, Concession $19. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/the-toybox/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Riverside Theatres - corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta

What: Just Romeo & Juliet!

10am, 11:30am and 2pm (Relaxed Performance) 11th July 2019

Tickets: Adult $18, Child under 18 $15. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/just-romeo-juliet/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Riverside Theatres - corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta

Roald Dahl's The Twits

1pm and 6.30pm 16th July and 10am and 12.30pm 17th July 2019

Tickets: Adult $36, Concession $31. Available https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/roald-dahls-the-twits/ from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Riverside Theatres - corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You