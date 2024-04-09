Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shook opens at Old Fitz Theatre next month. Performances run 7 - 19 May 2024.

Locked up in a dangerous youth offenders’ institution, teenagers Riyad and Cain trade insults, barter for sweets, and dream of their imminent fatherhood. When they meet conspicuously quiet new inmate Jonjo at a parenting skills course, they speculate what kind of crime brought him inside. Over several months, guided by no-nonsense social worker Grace, the boys take a rare opportunity to explore their masculinity, relationships, and future ambitions. Will they take action to escape the system for good, or remain and stay shook?

The Australian premiere of this energetic, abrasive, and savagely funny drama is a hard-hitting but refreshingly honest tale of the voiceless in society. Winner of the UK Papatango New Writing Prize 2019, Bailey’s play asks if those raised with the odds stacked against them can ever truly break the cycle

Dates: 7 - 19 May 2024

Venue: Old Fitz Theatre, 129 Dowling Street Woolloomooloo NSW 2011

Tickets: https://www.oldfitztheatre.com.au/shook

Director & Producer: Emma Whitehead Assistant Director: Atharv Kolhatkar Assistant Producers: Jack Calver & Ryan Whitworth Set & Costume Designer: Lochie Odgers Lighting Designer: Priyanka Martin Composer: Oran Harkin Stage Manager: Sophie Jones Creative Marketing: Becky Matthews Fight Choreographer: Diego Retamales Cultural Consultant: Naser Ali Prisons Consultant: Philip Greenhow

Cast (of 4): Louis Regan, Malek Domköc, Isaac Harley & Edyll Ismail