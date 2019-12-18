SHADES OF LIGHT By Sam Cosentino Announced At Hellenic Art Theatre

One by one, four characters, each from a different cultural background, share a story, a private moment, a personal memory about someone they love and care about. Who are these characters? Are they connected? Are they misplaced or are they forgotten? Are they estranged from their families and communities or did they willingly leave them behind to find a "better life"?

Later, these four people find themselves together and trying to survive in a war-torn environment, somewhere between borders, the countries undisclosed. It is desolate; there is nothing green in the landscape, no evidence of water. The man is seriously wounded, unable to be moved, the woman by his side a medic. The other two females are an Italian translator and a Vietnamese news photographer.

Their paths have all crossed by accident, by circumstance. They are stuck together in limbo, between countries, between worlds. It is dangerous to move forward, to cross the border, and dangerous to go back. But they all have jobs to do, functions to perform, help they need to provide to others. With humour and pathos, they work through their dilemma, as individuals and as a group, and from this interaction, they will decide their next move.

The play runs for approximately 60 minutes with no interval, and is performed in English as well as Farsi, Armenian, Italian and Vietnamese. For more information visit www.trybooking.com/BHDUA





