Rogues Double Bill Brings Two Award-Winning Playwrights To Sydney's New Home Of Indy Theatre

Company of Rogues are transferring their hit Sydney Fringe show Gravity Guts into the new FringeHQ theatre hub this October 9-19 in an exciting double bill with the world premiere of Peter Maple's poignant Ginger. Black. Brunette. Blonde.

In Sophia Simmons' uplifting, semi-autobiographical Gravity Guts, we meet Sophia, a young woman describing her journey to adulthood through her relationship with her alcoholic father and their shared passion for science and science fiction. Joyful, delicately woven, and darkly humorous, Gravity Guts attempts to explore the big questions - how do we survive growing up? What exactly is a qasar? How do you find your voice in a vacuum? Directed by Erica Lovell this award-winning play recently enjoyed sell-out shows at Sydney Fringe where it has been nominated for a Fringe Award.

And in Peter Maple's Ginger. Black. Brunette. Blonde. We're invited into the mind of Sarah, a woman trapped by the memories of a mother she barely got to know, treading water in her daily life and hoping to break free from the grip of her own memories. The play, recently developed during EDGE Sydenham with the support of Inner West Council, is a personal and poetic investigation of the power and danger of love, memory and grief, directed by Simon Thomson.

Both works will feature rising star Emily McKnight (Jay's Jungle, Emily Who, SheShakespeare's Macbeth), who will play the central roles of Sophia and Sarah.

For Emily, working on two plays simultaneously is both a thrill and a challenge "I really feel like I'm living the dream," she said, "I've been able to meet and get to know both playwrights, and as I work on their stories I'm noticing the difference and similarities of these two young women, to each other and to myself. I think everyone can connect with them in some way. Everyone grows up having to navigate complicated relationships, and we all experience grief, love, longing, loneliness and self-doubt."

Kerri Glasscock, CEO and Festival Director of Sydney Fringe says: "We are absolutely thrilled to see the smash hit Gravity Guts be able to present a return season in our FRINGE HQ hub. This ground breaking project has been activated with support by the State Government, City of Sydney and property owner Greencliff to provide Sydney's local independent artists affordable, non-curated space. Projects like this one are vital in being able to nurture our local stories and support local artists."

Two very different new Australian works from two award-winning playwrights, and a great local cast of all-female performers led by McKnight, will make for an unforgettable night of entertainment in Sydney's new home of independent theatre, FringeHQ.

When: 7:00pm, Tues 9th - Sat 19th October

Where: FringeHQ - Level Up! 24 Bayswater Road, Kings Cross

Tickets: Adults $45, Industry $40, Concession $35, Twilight Single Show $30, Preview/Playwave $25

Running time: 105 minutes including interval | Ages: Suitable for ages 13+

Bookings: www.sydneyfringe.com/fringehq/whats-on and www.companyrogues.com





