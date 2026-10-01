Robby Hoffman to Bring Stand-Up Tour to Australia

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TEG Dainty and TEG Live will present comedian, actress, and Emmy-nominated actor/writer Robby Hoffman live across Australia and New Zealand in 2027, with shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Hoffman - hailed by The New York Times as a performer who 'steals every scene she's in' - has had a landmark year. Her Netflix stand-up special Wake Up, directed by John Mulaney, premiered in December 2025 to critical acclaim, with Vulture naming it one of the year's best comedy specials. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Randi in HBO's Hacks, appeared opposite Michelle Williams in Hulu's Dying for Sex, and can currently be seen in the fifth and final season of Hacks and on the HBO series Rooster alongside Steve Carell.

Known for her sharp, unfiltered perspective and singular comedic voice, Hoffman has quickly become one of the most distinctive performers in stand-up today.

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 30 September 2026 at 5PM AEST. More information is available at tegdainty.com.

Tour Dates

Auckland – Q-Theatre - Friday 29 January 2027

Brisbane – Powerhouse - Saturday 30 January 2027

Sydney – Factory Theatre - Friday 5 February 2027

Melbourne – National Theatre - Saturday 6 February 2027

About Dainty

Dainty produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand and around the world. Led by President and CEO Paul Dainty AO, the company has presented tours by some of the biggest names in global entertainment including Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, U2, Prince, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

About TEG Live

TEG Live is a promoter of live entertainment specialising in music touring. The platform works with a diverse roster of international and local talent including The Kid Laroi, Niall Horan, Ricky Martin, AC/DC, KISS, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Guy Sebastian, AESPA, and more. TEG Live also enhances events through Sponsorship and Fan Experience opportunities.

TEG Live is owned by Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG), a Fan Experience Group powered by digital, data and technology, united by a shared purpose — We Partner to Make Life Better Live. With the Fan as our Star, TEG brings together Ticketek, TEG Live, TEG Sport, TEG Experiences and Ovation to create, promote and power world-class live entertainment. From global concert tours and major sporting events to immersive family and cultural experiences, TEG makes it easier for Fans to find and attend unforgettable events.

About Robby Hoffman

Robby Hoffman is an Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and comedian whose work spans stand-up, television, and podcasting. In 2025, she was named one of Variety's '10 Comics to Watch' and one of Deadline's 'Comics Who Won 2025.' Her debut Netflix stand-up special, Robby Hoffman: Wake Up, directed by John Mulaney, premiered globally in November 2025. Upon announcing their collaboration, Mulaney said, 'No one has owned a stage like her since James Brown.'

In 2025, Hoffman also starred opposite Michelle Williams in Hulu's critically acclaimed limited series Dying for Sex. She appeared in Season 4 of HBO's Hacks, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and can currently be seen in the show's fifth and final season. She can currently be seen in the HBO series Rooster from Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence, and is developing Unentitled at HBO, a new series she is writing, executive producing, and set to star in.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in a large Hasidic Jewish family before moving to Montreal, The New York Times describes Hoffman as a 'bulldozing stand-up,' comparing her to Larry David, noting her 'mountain-out-of-a-molehill kvetching' and singular comedic voice. The publication also praised her podcast Too Far as 'an addictive listen.'

Hoffman has been hailed as 'the future of comedy' by The Daily Beast, 'an original comic talent' by The Wall Street Journal, and a 'delightful oddball' by The Hollywood Reporter, while Decider wrote that 'to witness her performance is to see someone who stands out so distinctly from her contemporaries.'

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