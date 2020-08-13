Riverside Theatres Digital Presents WELCOME TO THE MASQUE

Enjoy Genevieve Lemon and Max Lambert live from your lounge room.

On Sunday August 23rd Riverside Theatres Digital will present Welcome to the Masque starring Helpmann Award winning actress Genevieve Lemon and legendary composer and musical director Max Lambert in concert. Welcome to the Masque will stream live to audiences' homes in a one-show only performance from Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

Welcome to the Masque promises to be a night of laughter and song to remember. Masque was a form of amateur dramatic entertainment, popular among the nobility in 16th- and 17th-century England, it consisted of dancing and acting performed by masked players. The lockdown has been hard on everyone, and Genevieve Lemon (Billy Elliott, The Dressmaker, STC's Miracle City) has had a lot of time for self-reflection: Am I any good? Am I happy with my lot? Does my bum look big in this (mask)? These and many other burning questions will be examined by Genevieve and Max Lambert (Sydney Olympics Opening Ceremony, The Boy from Oz, Miracle City)

Genevieve will be singing her much loved favourite songs by vocal legends Joni Mitchell, Carole King and more. Joining her on stage, is Hair and Make Up Artist Lauren Proietti.

The team at Riverside Theatres continue to work hard to create Riverside Theatres Digital, this unique viewing experience, ensures audiences can stay connected and entertained. The concerts are a series of fully live multi-camera events, streaming once only. Welcome to the Masque is Choose What You Pay with ticket prices starting at $18.

What: Welcome to the Masque - Riverside Theatres Digital

When: 5pm AEST on Sunday August 23rd

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Choose What You Pay from $18

