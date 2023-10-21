Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Wednesday 18th October 7:30 pm 2023, Hayes Theatre.

Once again, Hayes Theatre has achieved another astounding triumph. Director Dean Bryant has assembled the perfect ensemble with his production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. His expert hand delivers the ultimate musical theatre experience.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC by Stephen Sondheim celebrates its 50-year anniversary. A work inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night.

Set in 1900 Sweden, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt (Blazey Best), and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman (Leon Ford) and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom (Joshua Robson).

When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik;

Fredrick's wife Anne (Melanie Bird); Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte (Erin Clare).

To complicate the web further, Fredrick’s son, Henrik Egerman (Jeremi Campese), is in love with his stepmother Anne.

Frederik and Count Carl-Magnus – as well as their jealous wives and the son Henrik – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country, at Desirée's mother's (Nancye Hayes) estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises and bedlam.

This romantic farce traverses the dramatic and comedic elements that fire up our treacherous and exciting intimate relationships. The impassioned choices, the nefarious secrets and the importance of saving face are the ingredients that lead to this engaging and thoroughly entertaining experience that Bryant has helmed.

The superb cast have exquisite voices along with sharp, witty and grounded performances.

Bryant’s tight and masterful direction takes this ensemble to create moments that fill our bellies with laughter and our hearts with emotion.

Blazey Best’s Desiree is sensually seductive. It’s a joy to experience the classic “Send in the Clowns” within its true context and Best elevates this moment to perfection.

Jeremi Campese has it all: a divine voice, an engaging compelling performance with precision point nuances and superb comedic timing, plus he is an emotive Bass player. He has finely tuned his performance to perfectly fit this genre.

With his dramatic ‘turning point’ speech he gives impressive gravitas to the dramatics and therefore power to the juxtaposed comedic elements.

Melanie Bird, Jeremi Campese

Erin Clare as Countess Charlotte is another beautiful voice with a performance that thoroughly understands the beat and timing of a dramedy. Clare gives her consummate performance distinctive and original flair, the Countess has that enthralling presence. Her performance choices are clearly on point and unique.



Joshua Robson’s Count has a booming voice that vibrates your seat with a glorious sound. He plays the chauvinistic period male with aplomb and gusto.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC has some old fashioned concepts but the fresh exuberant approach transcends the outdated notions and characterizations.



Leon Ford is another fine example of this superb cast. His timing, impeccable, and the texture layers of his dramatic moments are exemplary.

Leon Ford, Blazey Best



Melanie Bird’s Anne is so enthralling you would think Bryant grabbed her from Sondheim’s mind. She embodies the role to the point one feels empathy for the character’s naïveté as if Anne and Bird were one.

Kiana Danielle brings an energetic and steadfast confidence to Petra. There’s also a street wise and savvy air that is a joy to discover.



Pamela Papacosta wonderfully plays the extroverted and wise youth as Frederika. Her repartee with her grandmother Madame Armfeldt (Nancye Hayes) is a delight.

Nancye Hayes, Pamelia Papacosta



Of course nothing can beat seeing Hayes at the Hayes. Perfectly cast, Hayes holds court in character and in performance. Again, to create the hilarious farce, the correct dramatic moments are required for juxtaposition. Hayes’ role and her work is a key strength in this production that creates this superb stage event.



Jeremy Allen’s set design is effective, efficient and elegant. A delightful and picturesque design that work’s magnificently with Bryant’s vision.

Bryant’s direction is tight and dynamic. The scenes are expertly paced and to this end it seems he has worked with Allen to centre the elevated stage with side passages.

The cast sit on these sides which leads to quick and dynamic scene changes. An effective choice that leads to the success of this zestful performance.

Although at times watching the waiting performers was slightly distracting. I imagine when this production moves to a larger stage, Allen and Bryant’s expertise will raise this musical to another level.



Blazey Best

The Sydney Conservatorium of Music are working conjunction with the production team. This musical calls for two quintets. With more glorious voices these cast member narrate and express the emotional journey of the Armfeldts and the Egermans. These wonderful voices along with the band are led to perfection by the Musical directors, David Gardos, Michael Tyack and associate musical director Alec Steedman.



I must admit this is my first experience of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and from the Hayes poster, my reserved expectations of this production were wonderfully smashed. The poster sets up a sense, that this musical has twee and traditional mis en scene. The promo photograph doesn’t convey the fresh exuberance and comical farce that this production so successfully produces. I hate to think that some patrons may miss out on seeing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC due to some misassumptions. But I loved the unexpected joy of discovering this Classic with it's wit, Classic Sondheim melodies with a colourful character driven book.



Having said that, get your tickets now, it will sell out quickly as word of mouth grows.

For a truly accomplished and thoroughly entertaining musical theatre treat add A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC to your calendar.



Hayes has added another highlight and master work to the Australian Musical theatre scene.

A must see.

Photography @ John McCrae

ADDRESS | 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay NSW 2011