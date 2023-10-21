Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 2 Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year Photo 4 THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Have Australian Premiere Next Year

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Wednesday 18th October 7:30 pm 2023, Hayes Theatre.

Once again, Hayes Theatre has achieved another astounding triumph. Director Dean Bryant has assembled the perfect ensemble with his production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. His expert hand delivers the ultimate musical theatre experience.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC by Stephen Sondheim celebrates its 50-year anniversary. A work inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night.

Set in 1900 Sweden, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt (Blazey Best), and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman (Leon Ford) and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom (Joshua Robson).

When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik;

Fredrick's wife Anne (Melanie Bird); Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte (Erin Clare).

To complicate the web further, Fredrick’s son, Henrik Egerman (Jeremi Campese), is in love with his stepmother Anne.

Frederik and Count Carl-Magnus – as well as their jealous wives and the son Henrik – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country, at Desirée's mother's (Nancye Hayes) estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises and bedlam.

This romantic farce traverses the dramatic and comedic elements that fire up our treacherous and exciting intimate relationships. The impassioned choices, the nefarious secrets and the importance of saving face are the ingredients that lead to this engaging and thoroughly entertaining experience that Bryant has helmed.

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

The superb cast have exquisite voices along with sharp, witty and grounded performances.

Bryant’s tight and masterful direction takes this ensemble to create moments that fill our bellies with laughter and our hearts with emotion.

Blazey Best’s Desiree is sensually seductive. It’s a joy to experience the classic “Send in the Clowns” within its true context and Best elevates this moment to perfection.

Jeremi Campese has it all: a divine voice, an engaging compelling performance with precision point nuances and superb comedic timing, plus he is an emotive Bass player. He has finely tuned his performance to perfectly fit this genre.

With his dramatic ‘turning point’ speech he gives impressive gravitas to the dramatics and therefore power to the juxtaposed comedic elements.

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Melanie Bird, Jeremi Campese

Erin Clare as Countess Charlotte is another beautiful voice with a performance that thoroughly understands the beat and timing of a dramedy. Clare gives her consummate performance distinctive and original flair, the Countess has that enthralling presence. Her performance choices are clearly on point and unique. 


Joshua Robson’s Count has a booming voice that vibrates your seat with a glorious sound. He plays the chauvinistic period male with aplomb and gusto. 

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC has some old fashioned concepts but the fresh exuberant approach transcends the outdated notions and characterizations.


Leon Ford is another fine example of this superb cast. His timing, impeccable, and the texture layers of his dramatic moments are exemplary. 

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Leon Ford, Blazey Best


Melanie Bird’s Anne is so enthralling you would think Bryant grabbed her from Sondheim’s mind. She embodies the role to the point one feels empathy for the character’s naïveté as if Anne and Bird were one.

Kiana Danielle brings an energetic and steadfast confidence to Petra.  There’s also a street wise and savvy air that is a joy to discover.


Pamela Papacosta wonderfully plays the extroverted and wise youth as Frederika. Her repartee with her grandmother Madame Armfeldt (Nancye Hayes) is a delight.

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Nancye Hayes, Pamelia Papacosta 


Of course nothing can beat seeing Hayes at the Hayes.  Perfectly cast, Hayes holds court in character and in performance. Again, to create the hilarious farce, the correct dramatic moments are required for juxtaposition. Hayes’ role and her work is a key strength in this production that creates this superb stage event. 

Jeremy Allen’s set design is effective, efficient and elegant. A delightful and picturesque design that work’s magnificently with Bryant’s vision. 
Bryant’s direction is tight and dynamic. The scenes are expertly paced and to this end it seems he has worked with Allen to centre the elevated stage with side passages.

The cast sit on these sides which leads to quick and dynamic scene changes. An effective choice that leads to the success of this zestful performance.

Although at times watching the waiting performers was slightly distracting. I imagine when this production moves to a larger stage, Allen and Bryant’s expertise will raise this musical to another level. 
 

Review: Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Blazey Best

The Sydney Conservatorium of Music are working conjunction with the production team. This musical calls for two quintets. With more glorious voices these cast member narrate and express the emotional journey of the Armfeldts and the Egermans. These wonderful voices along with the band are led to perfection by the Musical directors, David Gardos, Michael Tyack and associate musical director Alec Steedman.


I must admit this is my first experience of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and from the Hayes poster, my reserved expectations of this production were wonderfully smashed. The poster sets up a sense, that this musical has twee and traditional mis en scene. The promo photograph doesn’t convey the fresh exuberance and comical farce that this production so successfully produces. I hate to think that some patrons may miss out on seeing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC due to some misassumptions. But I loved the unexpected joy of discovering this Classic with it's wit, Classic Sondheim melodies with a colourful character driven book.


Having said that, get your tickets now, it will sell out quickly as word of mouth grows. 

For a truly accomplished and thoroughly entertaining musical theatre treat add A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC to your calendar.


Hayes has added another highlight and master work to the Australian Musical theatre scene. 

A must see.

Photography @ John McCrae

ADDRESS | 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay NSW 2011




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Hayes Theatre Cos A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week Photo
Hayes Theatre Co's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Extends One Week

After opening last night to both audience and critical acclaim, Hayes Theatre Co today announced an extra week of performances of the Stephen Sondheim classic musical A Little Night Music.

2
Artspace Announces Ten Of 350 One Year Studio Program Artists Photo
Artspace Announces Ten Of 350 One Year Studio Program Artists

Artspace has announced the first ten artists of its One Year Studio Program,  who will move into brand new dedicated spaces in Woolloomooloo's The Gunnery  when it reopens from Friday 15 December 2023.

3
Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer Photo
Adult Circus Show ROUGE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Sizzle meets sensation at Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show Rouge, an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret.

4
THE MASTER & MARGARITA Comes to Belvoir St Theatre Next Month Photo
THE MASTER & MARGARITA Comes to Belvoir St Theatre Next Month

In a mesmerising theatrical masterpiece, the devil will make Surry Hills home from 11 November to 17 December, as Belvoir brings to life Mikhail Bulgakov’s literary masterpiece ‘The Master & Margarita’. 

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... Jade Kops">(read more about this author)

Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BIG DANCE 2.0Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BIG DANCE 2.0
Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASONKym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRAReviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA
AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive ProducerAUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive Producer

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Girls In Boys’ Cars in Australia - Sydney Girls In Boys’ Cars
Riverside Theatres (10/19-11/03)
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-1/21)VIDEOS
Decadence & Debauchery in Australia - Sydney Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (10/28-10/28)
A Migrant's Son in Australia - Sydney A Migrant's Son
Riverside Theatres (11/03-11/03)
Venus and Adonis in Australia - Sydney Venus and Adonis
Seymour Centre (9/29-10/28)
Tubular Bells For Two in Australia - Sydney Tubular Bells For Two
Riverside Theatres (11/18-11/18)
The Medium in Australia - Sydney The Medium
The Independent Theatre (10/19-10/22)
Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus in Australia - Sydney Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
Twelfth Night in Australia - Sydney Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
The Turn of the Screw in Australia - Sydney The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You