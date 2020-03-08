ROSENBAUM'S RESCUE By A. Bodin Saphir Comes to RA Darling Quarter Theatre

In this "...enthralling drama of politics and race, faith and facts" as reviewed by London Financial Times two men fiercely compare different reckonings of the exodus of 7,500 Jews from Denmark in 1943.

Playing at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from 29 August to 16 September this "fierce and riveting" (The Guardian) play by A. Bodin Saphir is the previously unknown story of the heroism of the Danes, who in 1943 risked their lives to send 7,500 Jews to Sweden. They saved 90% of the Danish Jewish population.

To this day there are debates about how this mass exodus was possible. Was this a miracle and a testament to the inherent decency of the Danish character? Or did something else happen?

Playwright A. Bodin Saphir is a filmmaker and playwright. He produced and co-directed the award-winning documentary "Who's Gonna Love Me Now?" and has adapted and produced a popular series of animated short films written by the children at Great Ormond Street Hospital - narrated by Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Julie Walters. He is currently developing a four-part drama series for the BBC and a slate of feature films. 'Rosenbaum's Rescue' is his first play.

Venue: ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (home of Monkey Baa Theatre Company)

Season: 29 August - 16 September

Times: Saturdays 8pm; Sunday 2pm & 7.30pm; Tues 1 Sept (opening night) 7.30pm; Wed 2 Sept; Thu 3 & 10 Sept 10.30am & 7.30pm; Wed 9 Sept 7.30pm; Mon 14 Sept 10.30am; Tues 8 & 15 Sept 10.30am & 7.30pm; Wed 16 Sept 7.30pm

Prices: from $45

Bookings: shalom.edu.au or monkeybaa.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You