ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM Postponed

The Rolling Thunder Vietnam 2020 tour of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney (State Theatre and Sydney Coliseum Theatre) has been postponed.

Read the full statement below:

Rapidly unfolding developments with COVID-19 have led to this unforeseeable and heart-breaking decision. We apologise for any inconvenience to our patrons.

Following rehearsals in Melbourne, Rolling Thunder Vietnam opened at the Geelong Arts Centre last weekend. The three performances were met with cheers, sustained applause and ovations, including from the many Vietnam veterans and their family members in attendance. It was a truly genuine and heartening response to a work that we - the creatives, cast, musicians, staff and crew - are enormously proud of.

For the producer Rebecca Blake, honouring and giving back to the Veteran community is central to why Rolling Thunder Vietnam continues to have a life on our stages.

The timeliness of Rolling Thunder Vietnam's resonant story of courage, resilience and fortitude in times of disruption, uncertainty and loss, was not lost on our supporters and audience. Nor the vital and enduring power of music to nourish and uplift the soul.

Having to curtail the 2020 tour after only a handful of performances is hugely disappointing to all concerned. As an independent theatre production, the financial burden is considerable. The venue closures and cancellations across the performing arts will severely impact the sector.

"The well-being of our artists and audiences is paramount," Rebecca Blake said. "It is a difficult and challenging time for our company but this is an unprecedented situation which demands a responsible and clear response.

"Rolling Thunder Vietnam is a passionate, vibrant and moving experience, and this version is truly special. The cast and band are extraordinarily talented, and delivered exciting and memorable performances. I could not be more proud.

"I anticipate that Rolling Thunder Vietnam will return at a later date given the overwhelming support and appetite for the show." Patrons should hold onto their tickets which will be valid for rescheduled performances or those seeking a refund are advised to contact the respective venues and ticketing agencies.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You