REVIEW ROYALTY: AN AWARDS EXTRAVAGANZA to Play Newcastle Fringe in March

Review Royalty: An Awards Extravaganza, a new one woman show created and performed by Meg O'Hara, is debuting at Newcastle Fringe in March.

What do you do when some crazy woman writes a fake google review about you? Make a whole theatre show about online reviews of course!!!

Review Royalty: An Awards Extravaganza - A theatrical exploration of the internet's opinion-driven culture, in particular the crazy world of the infamous online review. Good, bad or just plain pathetic (among other less polite words), it's posted online for all to see and I think it's about time we reviewed some of these questionable reviews. With the help of the audience, I seek to crown the most ridiculous stupid online review of all time, and give it its place in history, as the attention seeking writer desperately hoped for, just maybe not in this way.....

March 16 and 17 at 7.30pm, and March 24 at 4.30pm at Memorial Hall Theatre, part of Adamstown Uniting Church, as part of Newcastle Fringe.

