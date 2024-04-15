Qtopia Sydney Launches Corporate Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Qtopia Sydney is launching tax-deductible corporate programs aimed at providing organisations with a greater understanding of diversity, identity and inclusion.

Featuring stories from inspiring guest speakers and driven by themes of identity, inclusion, resilience and empathy, the programs aim to leave a lasting impact on both the personal and professional lives of those who engage in them.

CEO Greg Fisher said, “We are starting with two programs that promise to elevate the experience of team building programs to a whole new level of fun, whilst ensuring that the legacy of time with us supports school education programs – ensuring a more inclusive and coherent community in the future.”

“Each program includes a special guest speaker, where organisations can choose from an original 78er to a politician, famous sports-star, a former sex-worker, a Boardroom Bigwig, and more– there truly is something for everyone,” continued Mr Fisher.

Night at the Museum offers a unique experience to corporate guests, encouraging them to work together in the museum to solve puzzles to unlock the heart of history. This program concludes with a meal amongst the exhibits!

From Grunge to Glamour takes guests on a guided history walk around Darlinghurst and a special exhibition tour at Qtopia Sydney, celebrating the powerful storytellers– from pre colonialism to now.

“The proceeds from our corporate program goes towards educating more young Australians on inclusivity. Plus, a small gift made by guests during the program, from badges to bracelets, will be delivered directly to schools with messages promoting inclusivity and supporting the fight against bullying,” concluded Mr Fisher.

Qtopia Sydney’s corporate programs are 75% tax deductible. Additionally, funds from the corporate programs subsidise school visits to the exhibitions.

To enquire about your next corporate team event, contact info@qtopiasydney.com.au