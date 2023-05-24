Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced a special, one-off, pop-up concert featuring world-renowned pianist and The Sydney’s Artistic Director, Piers Lane AO, on Monday 29th May.

Held in Sydney’s historic Queen Victoria Building, Piers will perform three sets from 11:30am-2:30pm on the QVB’s beloved baby grand piano, giving audiences a taste of the myriad of music they can expect to hear in July.

Piers has been the Artistic Director of The Sydney since 2016, bringing exciting changes to the competition with his enthusiasm, skills, and sheer musical ability. A five-time BBC Proms soloist and winner of Best Australian Pianist at the very first Sydney International Piano Competition in 1977, Piers is one of the world’s most in-demand performers. With more than 100 concertos up his sleeve, he has appeared alongside the world’s greatest orchestras, including all the BBC and ABC Orchestras, the Warsaw Philharmonic, and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

The Sydney is one of the main international events of its kind, attracting the very best talents from across the world, as they compete for prestigious prizes.

32 of the finest young pianists from around the globe, selected from 250 applicants, will travel to Sydney in July to compete for top honours in what has been described as ‘the Olympics of the piano’.

All sessions of the competition are open to audiences. The competition will consist of three stages – preliminary, semi-final and final – comprising of 28 competitive rounds and a Gala Opening Night concert given by the judges on Wednesday 5th July. The Finals will be held on one of the world’s finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, with results announced there on Saturday 22nd July.

Tickets for the Sydney International Piano Competition are available via The Sydney’s website: Click Here