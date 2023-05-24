Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week

The performance is on Monday 29th May. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Australia Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Australia
REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo 3 REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Satirical Musical RABBITS ON A RED PLANET Comes to Sydney in June Photo 4 Satirical Musical RABBITS ON A RED PLANET Comes to Sydney in June

Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced a special, one-off, pop-up concert featuring world-renowned pianist and The Sydney’s Artistic Director, Piers Lane AO, on Monday 29th May. 

Held in Sydney’s historic Queen Victoria Building, Piers will perform three sets from 11:30am-2:30pm on the QVB’s beloved baby grand piano, giving audiences a taste of the myriad of music they can expect to hear in July.  

Piers has been the Artistic Director of The Sydney since 2016, bringing exciting changes to the competition with his enthusiasm, skills, and sheer musical ability. A five-time BBC Proms soloist and winner of Best Australian Pianist at the very first Sydney International Piano Competition in 1977, Piers is one of the world’s most in-demand performers.  With more than 100 concertos up his sleeve, he has appeared alongside the world’s greatest orchestras, including all the BBC and ABC Orchestras, the Warsaw Philharmonic, and the Australian Chamber Orchestra. 

The Sydney is one of the main international events of its kind, attracting the very best talents from across the world, as they compete for prestigious prizes. 

32 of the finest young pianists from around the globe, selected from 250 applicants, will travel to Sydney in July to compete for top honours in what has been described as ‘the Olympics of the piano’.

All sessions of the competition are open to audiences. The competition will consist of three stages – preliminary, semi-final and final – comprising of 28 competitive rounds and a Gala Opening Night concert given by the judges on Wednesday 5th July. The Finals will be held on one of the world’s finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, with results announced there on Saturday 22nd July. 

Tickets for the Sydney International Piano Competition are available via The Sydney’s website: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week Photo
Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced a special, one-off, pop-up concert featuring world-renowned pianist and The Sydney’s Artistic Director, Piers Lane AO, on Monday 29th May. 

Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2023 Award Recipients Photo
Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2023 Award Recipients

On Sunday 21 May, Sydney’s biggest annual comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival, drew to a close with the announcement of its 2023 award winners: Hot Department, Guy Montgomery and He Huang. 

REVIEW: Tennessee Williams SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER Is Presented With Simplicity At Ensemble T Photo
REVIEW: Tennessee Williams' SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER Is Presented With Simplicity At Ensemble Theatre

Shaun Rennie (Director) allows Tennessee Williams’ words to be the hero of the night as he presents a captivatingly simple expression of SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at Ensemble Theatre.

REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo
REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Phyllida Lloyd’s (Director)’ Laurence Olivier Award Nominated and Tony Award Nominated TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, which premiered in London in 2019, has been bought to Sydney with Australian born Ruva Ngwenya stepping into the iconic short skirts and high hair to deliver a breathtaking performance.  


More Hot Stories For You

Piers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next WeekPiers Lane AO Performs in Free Pop-up Concert at QVB Next Week
Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2023 Award RecipientsSydney Comedy Festival Reveals 2023 Award Recipients
Bondi Festival Returns For 2023Bondi Festival Returns For 2023
Australian Youth Orchestra Performs World Premiere of NGAPA WILLIAM COOPERAustralian Youth Orchestra Performs World Premiere of NGAPA WILLIAM COOPER

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Finals
Sydney Opera House (7/18-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Porpoise Pool
Belvoir 25A (5/31-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tales of Hoffmann
Joan Sutherland Theatre (7/11-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
Pioneer Theatre (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Scenes with Jessica Pratt
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You