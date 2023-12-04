Piano+ Reveals Seven Upcoming National Tours Set For the 2024 Season

Piano+ has announced seven exciting national tours in its 2024 season, both the International Recital Series and the Emerging Artists Recital Series go on sale today via pianoplus.com.au.

For over five decades, Piano+ the new home of the triennial Sydney International Piano Competition, has been in the international keyboard spotlight, nurturing the very finest young international and Australian pianists, providing opportunities for Australian audiences to hear world-class talent perform around the country.

“In 2024, Piano+ is very excited to provide numerous opportunities to audiences, not only in major cities, but also to focus on regional Australia. Next year we will tour competition winners and finalists, international piano superstars and emerging talents” said Marcus Baker, Piano+ Chief Executive.

“Piano+ is open to celebrating the joy of piano playing in all forms and in 2024, the winners of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition (Jeonghwan Kim), and the prestigious 2023 Michael Hill International Violin Competition (Yeyeong Jenny Jin), will also join forces and tour Sydney and Melbourne in November’s The Young Virtuosi” he said.

A coup for national audiences in 2024 will see four of the world’s best international piano superstars perform solo recitals in Piano+ International Recital Series.

In May, Grammy-nominated Seoul pianist Joyce Yang, aclaimed for her superb musicianship and sheer joy, will perform on Friday 10 May at Melbourne Recital Hall, Sunday 12 May at QSO Studio, Brisbane ending on Tuesday 14 May at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra.

Czech pianist Lukáš Vondráček, celebrated for his unique blend of power, lyricism and nuance performed with unforced expression will tour on Monday 26 August at Melbourne Recital Hall, on Tuesday 27 August at City Recital Hall, Sydney and on Friday 30 August at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra.

Trailblazing British/Hungarian pianist Alexandra Dariescu, who demonstrates fearless curiosity and ground-breaking innovation in her work, will perform on Monday 14 October at City Recital Hall, Sydney and on Friday 18 October at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra.

Award-winning French pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, one of the most engaging live performers of his generation, one of the world’s foremost exponents of Claude Debussy and Robert Schumann, will tour on Friday 1 November at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra, on Saturday 2 November at Melbourne Recital Hall and on Sunday 3 November at QSO Studio, Brisbane.

In 2024 Piano+ will focus the spotlight on new talent which shone brightly at the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition in its Emerging Artists Recital Series.

24-year-old Turkish pianist Korkmaz Can Sağlam, winner of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition Rex Hobcroft People’s Choice Award, will perform on Wednesday January 24 as part of Sydney Festival’s Temperament series at ACO, The Neilson (The Thirsty Mile. Can Sağlam will perform in Canberra on Tuesday 30 January at Wesley Music Centre and then on to the Primrose Potter Salon at Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday 31 January.

Gifted 19-year-old pianist Reuben Tsang, the second youngest competitor in the 2023 semi-finals, will perform in Sydney on Saturday 23 March at Verbruggen Hall, on Monday 25 March at Wesley Music Centre, Canberra, on Sunday 7 April at QSO Studio, Brisbane and on Monday 8 April at Melbourne Recital Centre. At just 23 years of age.

Jeonghwan Kim, winner of both the First Prize and Eileen Joyce Best Overall Concerto Prize at the Sydney International Piano Competition 2023, will perform in Canberra and Brisbane, details to be announced.

Two phenomenal young international prize-winning soloists will perform together in The Young Virtuosi in Sydney and Melbourne in November 2024. Winners of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition, Jeonghwan Kim (on piano) and the prestigious 2023 New Zealand Michael Hill Violin Competition, Yeyeong Jenny Jin (on violin) will demonstrate their outstanding prowess and star power. See them play in Sydney Saturday 16 November at Verbruggen Hall and in Melbourne on Monday 18 November at Melbourne Recital Centre.

As important as the connection that Piano+ will make with its metropolitan audiences in 2024, is the connection that it continues to forge with regional Australia. Piano+ presents the Best Pianist of 2023 and First Prize Winner, Jeonghwan Kim in recital in metro and regional Australia. The First Prize Winner Tour enables new audiences around Australia to experience these incredible artists as they take up the mantle of their international careers. Keep up with the world’s rising piano stars as they tour to a city near you!

Jeonghwan Kim, winner of the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition (the Sydney), returns to Australia to perform in South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales. Described by Artistic Director Piers Lane as “A very complete pianist and artist. Since 1977, the Sydney International Piano Competition has produced many outstanding international first prize winners. Past first prize winners include musicians of the calibre of Piers Lane, Irina Plotnikova, Alexander Gadjiev and Marina Kolomiitseva.

More exciting announcements to come in the following months. Single Tickets and Series Packages are now on sale for the Piano+2024 season. The Series Packages are available for the International Recital Series and the Emerging Artist Recital Series in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra. The more you buy, the more you save! Ticketing Agents Sydney Opera House (for all Sydney, Canberra & regional concerts) 02 9250 7777

City Recital Hall, Sydney 02 8256 2222, Melbourne Recital Centre 03 9699 3333

Queensland Symphony Orchestra 07 3833 5044.