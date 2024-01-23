Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Australian Premiere

The production is receiving its Australian premiere at the Theatre Royal Sydney from 21 February 2024. 

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 1 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Charley Allanah Shares Her Thoughts on MASTERCLASS Photo 2 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Charley Allanah Shares Her Thoughts on MASTERCLASS
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDAS Photo 3 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDAS
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE HELLO GIRLS Photo 4 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE HELLO GIRLS

Rehearsals for the critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award® winning production of The Lehman Trilogy have started in London ahead of the production receiving its Australian premiere at the Theatre Royal Sydney from 21 February 2024.  See photos featuring the cast in rehearsals for this new production, produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’, in association with Trafalgar Entertainment.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and Golden Globe winner, Sam Mendes with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening. 

Aaron Krohn, Howard W. Overshown and Adrian Schiller are playing the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons.  They are joined by pianist, Cat Beveridge.

Ravi Aujla is playing the role of Janitor and the understudy role of Emanuel Lehman. Performing the other understudy roles, are Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman, Simon Victor as Mayer Lehman and Anyssa Neumann as the alternate pianist. 

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world.  He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins.  163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.  Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Mendes is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Katrina Lindsay; video designer, Luke Halls; lighting designer Jon Clark; composer and sound designer, Nick Powell; co-sound designer, Dominic Bilkey; music director, Candida Caldicot; movement director, Polly Bennett and International Tour Director, Rory McGregor, in collaboration with West End Director, Zoé Ford Burnett.

This production of The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre premiering in the Lyttelton theatre in 2018. An acclaimed sold-out run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019 followed with The Lehman Trilogy returning to London for a 16-week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End from in summer 2019. Following Broadway's 18-month shutdown, The Lehman Trilogy was the first British play to return to Broadway — where it had previously played four performances in March 2020 — for a much-lauded limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre from September 2021 until January 2022. It was the most awarded play on Broadway that year, winning Best Play, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Actor at the Tony Awards®.  It also won the Drama League Award for Best Play and six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Play.  The Lehman Trilogy transferred to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from March until April 2022, before returning to London’s West End in 2023 for a 17-week sold-out run. 

Prior to this, the world premiere of Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi’s final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi’s, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions. Ben Power was commissioned by Neal Street Productions to create a new version of this epic play, using a literal English translation by Mirella Cheeseman.   

The Lehman Trilogy is presented by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions in association with Trafalgar Entertainment.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Wester Photo
Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Co.

In solidarity with Indigenous people, Global Creatures, the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will dedicate its evening performance on 26 January to highlighting the work of two Aboriginal community controlled organisations: The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

2
Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Photo
Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

DIRTY LAUNDRY is coming to the Sydney Spiegeltent for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Learn more here!

3
Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music Launch Autumn Piano School Photo
Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music Launch Autumn Piano School

Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music invite piano lovers nationally to participate in the inaugural Autumn Piano School, a new five-day program to be held at the prestigious New England Conservatorium of Music in Armidale from 17 to 21 April 2024.  Enrolments are now open until March 31 or until courses reach capacity.

4
ALIVE GARDEN PARTY Announces UK Tour Featuring Club Symphony Photo
ALIVE GARDEN PARTY Announces UK Tour Featuring Club Symphony

Australia's first ever Alive Garden Party will tour across Australia this year, headlined by UK sensation Club Symphony.

More Hot Stories For You

Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Co.Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Co.
Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi GrasDirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
Piano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music Launch Autumn Piano SchoolPiano+ and the New England Conservatorium of Music Launch Autumn Piano School
ALIVE GARDEN PARTY Announces UK Tour Featuring Club SymphonyALIVE GARDEN PARTY Announces UK Tour Featuring Club Symphony

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence in Australia - Sydney In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/04-9/08)
PARADE in Australia - Sydney PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-2/04)VIDEOS
DIVAS starring Bernadette Robinson in Australia - Sydney DIVAS starring Bernadette Robinson
Riverside Theatres (2/15-2/17)
RENT in Australia - Sydney RENT
Canberra Theatre Centre (6/07-6/13)VIDEOS
Yuldea in Australia - Sydney Yuldea
Riverside Theatres (2/22-2/24)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
Send for Nellie in Australia - Sydney Send for Nellie
Merrigong Theatre Company (2/14-2/17)
Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (11/25-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You