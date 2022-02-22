POTTED POTTER Adds Extra Sydney Show

Due to huge demand from Sydney 'Potted Potter' fans an extra show on Monday 4 April has been added to the Seymour Centre season. To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of this international smash hit the original creators Daniel Clarkson and Jeff Turner, are coming to Australia to perform, alongside seasoned performers and fellow Brits Scott Hoatson and Joseph Maudsley. With two casts in Australia for the new tour dates, these wizards are ready for anything!

POTTED POTTER - The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, this fantastically funny show that features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic will make you roar with laughter.

This Best Entertainment, Family Olivier Award Nominee and double Best Of Las Vegas 2019 award-winning show is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

The season runs Wed 30 March - Monday 4 April 2022. Book at seymourcentre.com or 02 9351 7940.