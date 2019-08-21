PLAYING FACE Comes to Newcastle and Sydney

After a successful interstate tour of 'I Hope it's Not Raining in London' in June/July, we are excited to present Bearfoot's most ambitious original work yet! Incorporating film elements and a fully original score, Playing Face blends genres including farce, murder-mystery, camp, absurdism and horror, to deliver an experience like non-other. The result is an uncut exploration of the performance of identity within the roles society has laid out before us, and how strict adherence to these roles can often lead to the erosion of our truest self.

Newcastle based, emerging artist managed NFP Theatre Company 'Bearfoot Theatre' have a passion for producing original works of theatre which challenge boundaries, tackle social justice issues and give a voice to young artists.

WRITER/DIRECTOR: Cassie Hamilton

PRODUCER: Riley McLean

TECHNICAL MANAGER: Lyndon Buckley

ACCOMPANIST: Kieran Norman

MR KING: Harold Phipps

MRS KING: Stephanie Priest

JASON WILDE: Carl Gregory

Violet Young: Anna Lambert

NEWCASTLE: CIVIC PLAYHOUSE, 16th - 19th OCTOBER 8pm daily & 2pm matinee of the 19thSYDNEY: SHOPFRONT, 23rd- 26th OCTOBER 8pm daily & 2pm matinee of the 26th

[Content warning: Playing face includes depictions of suicide, substance abuse, mental health, violence, sex and strong language, and therefore is not suited to patrons under 16 years of age.]

Ticket Link: https://bearfoottheatre.org.au/current-projects/playing-face-2/





