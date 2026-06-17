PAY NO ATTENTION to Make World Premiere With Flying Fruit Fly Circus

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Australia's National Youth Circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus will present the world premiere of Pay No Attention, a brand-new show where knockabout comedy meets breathtaking aerials at The Cube Wodonga from 18 to 20 June, and at Sydney Opera House from 4 to 11 July.

Performed by the extraordinary young artists of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Pay No Attention features breathtaking acrobatics, theatrical trickery and shifting personas in a high-energy circus extravaganza, that reflects the lived experience of today's young people.

Directed by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus' Artistic Director Anni Davey OAM, Pay No Attention comes to life in an age of “fake news”, digital manipulation and endless conflicting stories…a circus puzzle about what it means to be seen.

With spectacular circus skills, sleight of hand and enigmatic performances, thirteen young acrobats pull audiences into a whirlpool of post-truth malarkey where everyone has a version but no one agrees.

Flying Fruit Fly Circus' Artistic Director, Anni Davey said, “Pay No Attention presents 13 young acrobats in all their mystery and glory! Talented, opaque, dazzling, puzzling – conundrums! Is breaking free of the puppet master of social convention impossible? Or can we defy gravity, overcome fears and juggle cannons? Come and find out. These kids are amazing!”

One of the world's premier youth performing arts companies, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus began as a local circus project for school kids in 1979. Since then, 'the Fruities' have tumbled their way into the hearts of millions of people throughout Australia and the world. They combine energy, expertise, and commitment to demonstrate in a most spectacular and joyful way, the limitless potential of young people.

Today, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus is an institution of national and international significance, touring acclaimed circus productions all over Australia and the world.

Now approaching their 50th year, they remain dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Australian circus artists and inspiring audiences everywhere with the joy and wonder of live performance.

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