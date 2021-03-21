Opera Australia Announces New Orchestral Fellowship

Opera Australia has announced the inaugural Patricia H. Reid Orchestral Fellowships to champion the professional development of early career string musicians.



The Patricia H. Reid Orchestral Fellowships are 12-month annual programs designed to assist new string musicians (first and second violins, viola and cello) in overcoming barriers faced when seeking to enter an orchestral career.

The fellowships offer early career string musicians the opportunity to work closely and intensely with highly experienced musicians, a bursary, and mentoring and performance activities.

String musicians are intrinsic to the quality of the orchestral sound within the operatic environment. To be successful within the industry, emerging artists need to develop skills, knowledge and repertoire along with stamina and focus to play long operatic productions.

Opera Australia's Concertmaster and Orchestra Director, Jun Yi Ma, is extremely passionate about the Patricia H. Reid Orchestra Fellowships as an opportunity to encourage emerging performers.

"These fellowships will be an invaluable opportunity for emerging players to gain valuable experience and, for many of them, a chance to experience the challenges that are unique to playing opera and ballet works," says Jun Yi Ma.

OA Artistic Director, Lyndon Terracini AM, affirms this sentiment and says, "We are very excited about this program, it's very important for the development of operatic orchestral players."

These fellowships are made available through the generosity of the Patricia H. Reid Endowment.

Patricia H. Reid had not only a profound love for music but was also an admirer of many orchestral groups. She had a particular regard and affection for artists and musicians who not only strived for perfection within their own performance skills, but also took the time and patience to mentor and foster these skills in aspiring professional musicians.

"Mrs Reid would be extremely proud that she was able to play a part in supporting and fostering early career musicians with the Opera Australia Orchestral Fellowships," says Keith Barton, Director of the Endowment.

Applicants must be aged 18 by January 1, 2022, and Australian or New Zealand citizens or an Australian permanent resident.

Applications close and first round video auditions due: 5:00pm Friday 9 April 2021

For more details, visit https://opera.org.au/about/jobs/.