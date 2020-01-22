OUR BLOOD RUNS IN THE STREET Comes to Old Fitz Theatre

Chopt Logic presents the World Premiere of Our Blood Runs in the Street Created by Shane Anthony and the ensemble

In 2019, the NSW Parliament reopened the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Gay and Transgender hate crimes between 1970 and 2010 to delve into the state's history of violence and persecution against LGBTQI Australians.

In this landmark production, Shane Anthony and his ensemble have taken as their starting point interviews with real Australians affected by these hate crimes. Drawing on the words of the victims' family members, witnesses, historians, police officers, journalists and researchers, they have created a searing and unapologetic look at how cultural prejudice and bias have contributed to violence against gay and transgender people in Australia.

Our Blood Runs in the Street blends spoken word and physical theatre in a powerful cry of rage and an ode to human resilience.

The director of acclaimed theatre productions Anatomy of a Suicide, Songs for the Fallen and The Whale returns to the Old Fitz Theatre with this powerful work that demands a light be shone on this dark chapter in Sydney's history.

For director Shane Anthony, "we are so thrilled to be bringing this searing and controversial work to the Australian stage for the first time. The Old Fitz is home to daring, big, bold theatre and we can't wait to share this with Sydney audiences."

Our Blood Runs in the Street 19th February - 21st March

Presented by Chopt Logic Director: Shane Anthony Producer: Alison Bennett Set and Costume Designer: Veronique Benett Composer: Damien Lane Sound Designer: Nate Edmondson Lighting Designer: Richard Whitehouse Research Assistant: Rachel Aitkens ACON Community Liaison Consultant: Michael Atkinson

Ensemble: Andrew Fraser, Cassie Hamilton, David Helman, Eddie Orton, Sam Plummer, Ross Walker and Tim Walker.

Venue: The Old Fitz Theatre. 129 Dowling St, Woolloomooloo. Season: From 19 February to 21 March 2020 Times: Tue - Sat 7.30PM; Sun 5PM; Sat 14th and 21st March 2PM Price: $38 - $45 Bookings: redlineproductions.com.au





