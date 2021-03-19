New Theatre Presents THE REMOVALISTS

In a crime-ridden inner city suburb, a seasoned police Sergeant and a raw recruit are drawn into the lives of two women dealing with domestic violence and abuse.

Simmonds the older cop bullies his subordinate Ross, belittling and patronising him; Kate, the controlling older sister bullies Fiona, her weaker sibling, badgering her to leave her violent and abusive husband Kenny. When the two police become involved in the planned escape, the consequences are both terrible and tragic.

David Williamson's ground-breaking 1971 play radically changed Australian theatre. As a satirical study of authoritarianism and of social conditioning that forces people into constricting, inflexible roles, the play swings frantically between dark comedy and visceral savagery.

Through the use of stereotypical characters, realist vernacular, physical brutality and frequent profanity, Williamson investigated 'ocker culture' and the violence and sexism which lurked underneath the veneer of Australian society. In doing so, he placed 'Australian voices' on stage in a new and shocking way.

Fifty years later, domestic violence against women is still a rampant problem in our society, the statistics are alarming, and Williamson's play remains sadly relevant.

New Theatre welcomes back director Johann Walraven, whose last production was the compelling and confronting UK play Consensual in 2017.



"David Williamson's The Removalists hangs around Australian Theatre like a creepy uncle," says Johann. "Everyone is aware of him, knows his type - brash, unconventional, abrasive and (sometimes) funny. And he comes back to family gatherings year after year. And so this play also seems to come back to me year after year. From seeing numerous productions of it over the years, to directing scene work from it with students, it was synchronicity that the chance to direct it landed in my lap.



Reading it again struck an uncomfortable chord with me, especially after what we had seen last year leading to the Black Lives Matter movement, and more recently the abuses of power from authority figures to women. Whilst we, the cultural elite, may think we are 'woke', that society has woken up to the ills of Williamson's play, we have not turned the ship around. Not even close. We've barely shifted course. People of colour are being killed by the police in Australia and around the world with an almost brazen abandon, and the women of our country are lucky not to be 'met with bullets' for standing up for their rights.



The fact that a play written 50 years ago still so vividly paints an Australia that hasn't changed, that its characters are still walking among us today, is a chilling realisation. And one that is immensely rewarding to explore."



Johann has assembled a terrific cast for this production. Taking on the role of 'Simmonds' is acclaimed actor Laurence Coy. This is his fourth outing in the role, following on from productions for the Sydney Theatre Company, and Tamarama Rock Surfers (twice). Making it a family affair, the Removalist is being played by Laurence's nephew, Xavier Coy, who previously appeared here in Harvest. As 'Ross' we welcome back Lloyd Allison-Young, one of Sydney's finest young actors, previously seen at New Theatre in The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Stupid Fucking Bird, and Nell Gwynn, and returning to New Theatre as 'Fiona' is Eliza Nicholls (Consensual). Rounding out the cast are New Theatre debutantes Alfie Gledhill as 'Kenny' and Shannon Ryan as 'Kate'.



The production team includes Robyn Arthur (set), Mehran Mortezaei (lighting), and Tobias Gilbert (sound). Tiffany Wong, who appeared in last year's Animal Farm, is Assistant Director, while Nigel Poulson and Tim Dashwood join the team as Intimacy Director and Fight Director respectively.

EVENT URL: https://newtheatre.org.au/the-removalists/



BOOKINGS: https://aunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/6364



