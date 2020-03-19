New Theatre Cancels Production of NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH

New Theatre has cancelled its production of Neighborhood Watch.

Read the full statement below:

We have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our production of Neighbourhood Watch, which was due to open tonight.



This is a very sad situation for the cast and creative team, who have dedicated so much of their time over the past couple of months to bring this wonderful play to life.



The health and safety of our community and the well-being of our audiences, volunteers and staff are of the utmost importance and have led us to make this decision.



We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many of our patrons, who have chosen to donate the cost of their ticket rather than claim a refund. For this we are extremely grateful and we appreciate the kindness and support shown to our theatre at this time, which is so difficult for both the arts and the wider community.



If you have booked tickets for the production, please contact our Theatre Manager, Gemma Greer: manager@newtheatre.org.au | 9519 3403 to discuss your options with regard to refund of the cost, or an exchange/credit note to use for a future New Theatre production.



This unfathomable crisis has broken the hearts of so many of our friends and peers. We stand in solidarity with the hope that we will all rise out of the ashes of this nightmare and create beautiful art again and we look forward to seeing you at New Theatre again soon.





