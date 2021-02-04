New Play OUTDATED Explores Dating All Over Again

OUTDATED, a comedy about dating all over again, will open at Ensemble Theatre on March 5. The play, a World Premiere, has been written and will be directed by Ensemble's Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry.

Mark Kilmurry said he wanted to write this play to explore the horror of suddenly being on show again. 'After years of someone knowing your good and bad sides you are having to prove yourself with someone new. What do you present to the outside world and what's going on inside your head? If we could hear our thoughts what would they be? Outdated is about trying, failing and trying again to connect and fit. It's not so easy when fitting in has no rules'.

Diving back into the dating pool in your 40's is a scary prospect. This bittersweet comedy navigates the highs and lows of modern dating but there are simple tips to make the dating process a breeze. Ignore that doubting voice inside your head, nobody can hear it anyway After all, you've been in a relationship before, how hard can it be to get back on the bike?

If Matt and Olivia follow some golden rules, they should be on the path to dating bliss. But do they actually have anything in common, or is this just another of those awkward dating blunders we all wish we could forget?

Written and directed by Ensemble Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry with Rachel Gordon (THE NORMAN CONQUESTS) and Yalin Ozucelik (THE NORMAN CONQUESTS).

OUTDATEDEnsemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street, Kirribilli5 MARCH - 17 APRIL 2021Opening night 10 March 8.15pmTickets:Previews $74, Seniors $71, Pensioner $67In Season tickets $79, Seniors $76, Pensioner $72