New Immersive Theatre Experience ETERNITYLAND to be Presented in the Heart of Sydney's Central Business District

ETERNITYLAND, a multi-room, pop up destination, invites the audience into a fantastical world where the lines between spectator and participant are blurred. This immersive and interactive experience combines large-scale surreal set design, with theatrical storytelling, circus performance, art and live music. Made for a contemporary audience looking for a kick of escapism, The Streets of Barangaroo will house the 1000m2 interactive experience from August.

Designed as a 'choose-your-own-journey', participants enter ETERNITYLAND in small groups, following their curiosity as they travel through each room, encountering wacky characters and activities based on the myths and legends of heroes and heroism. There are monsters to battle, costumes to make, secret bars to find, temptations to avoid (or indulge in) and general chaos to navigate through, forming a parallel universe of all things wondrous and unexpected.

Conceived by creative polymath Danielle Harvey (director of Festival of Dangerous Ideas and originating director of A Midnight Visit), ETERNITYLAND will premiere with two weeks of previews from 3 August, before officially opening on 17 August. The show features over 20 Instagram-worthy sets and a collection of kooky characters including a cool Cowboy, a villainous Clown, a crooning Mr Money, a Mother (of monsters), a loyal but lazy Knight, a very lost Royal, and a retired Warrior and of course a bunch of minions and sidekicks.

ETERNITYLAND features an all-star line-up of art, theatre and film creatives with production design by Dan Porta, Matthew Aberline and Isabel Hudson, art direction by Natalie Verriest, video design by Sabrina Organo and Club Sandwich, costume design by Mason Browne and sound design by Julian Wessels. Supported by the NSW Government's CBDs Revitalisation Program, ETERNITYLAND champions the creative community of Sydney and has been able to employ 60 artists and events professionals after what has been a challenging couple of years.

Speaking about the immersive art experience, Harvey said: "Stepping into ETERNITYLAND is like stepping into an epic television show like Squid Game or Westworld. Only you won't die! ETERNITYLAND is our real-life version of worlds within worlds; it's a magical and weird facility run by the fictional The Department of Legend and Myth. We wanted to create something epic and bold for Sydneysiders to come and enjoy. It's been a long time between drinks for the community and we are all ready to have fun.

"Audiences can be as active or passive as they wish in creating their own inimitable hero's journey.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring this live and interactive experience to the Sydney CBD for the first time and to offer Sydneysiders the kind of captivating, unique and multisensory immersive experiences that have been exploding with popularity in places like London, New York, and Shanghai. It's Sydney's time!"

ETERNITYLAND opens from 3 August to 28 August with tickets starting from just $44.00 and available to purchase via www.eternityland.com.au.

The Department of Legend and Myth (D.L.M) was a popular secret pop-up bar during VIVID, giving people a taste of the epic experience of ETERNITYLAND that was to come. The D.L.M bar will be back, acting as front of house for ETERNITYLAND. Participants and the public can enjoy a drink in the bar sponsored by Artisan Drinks Co, Y Series by Yalumba, Plantation Rum, Hickson House Distilling Co and Lord Howe Island Brewing Co.

EVENT DETAILS:

ETERNITYLAND

3 -28 August tickets from $44 + BF

Tickets available via: www.eternityland.com.au

Multiple entry times available

20/300 Barangaroo Avenue near the Wynyard escalators, Sussex Street