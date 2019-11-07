New Ghosts Theatre Company and IGNITE Collective Will Present BLUE CHRISTMAS

New Ghosts Theatre Company and the IGNITE Collective are excited to present their debut work BLUE CHRISTMAS at Kings Cross Theatre from the 11th - 22nd December 2019. A double bill featuring two new Australian plays by award winning playwrights Katy Warner and Gretel Vella, BLUE CHRISTMAS is the outcome of a year long development through New Ghosts' ground breaking initiative IGNITE Collective.



It's Christmas. Jess has treated her long-time, high-school friends with a holiday to a tropical paradise. Jess can do that sort of thing now. What was supposed to be a chance for them to reconnect is interrupted. Suddenly. Unexpectedly. Violently. Whisked away to the airport to wait for the next flight, there are no flights in or out.



Six women wait as tension grows with the reality of what they've seen and what they've escaped sinks in. What is the right thing, the good thing, to do: stay or leave? They are good people, after all.



Written by Katy Warner (Shortlisted for Theate503 Playwriting Award & the Green Room Award, winner of Melbourne Fringe Peoples Choice Award & WA Touring Award), Good People exposes the privilege of a millennial generation with humour, candor and a brutal lens.



Arrogant twenty-something Edith seeks refuge in an inner-city women's shelter on Christmas Day. Over dinner, turkeys are served, stories are shared and truths are revealed.



Written by Gretel Vella (screenwriter for Doctor Doctor, winner of the 2018 ATYP Foundation Commission), Shandy's Corner depicts the remarkable and often unnoticed work of women's shelters and the power of solidarity and friendship in ending violence.



The two works billed as BLUE CHRISTMAS shed light on the experiences and perspectives of the not so festive season. "There are so many wonderful and funny moments in these two plays, and then there are those that are absolutely heart-rending. The works are honest. They reflect the many emotions and the many experiences of what Christmas can be and mean for people and young women in particular," says Artistic Director Lucy Clements.



BLUE CHRISTMAS plays at Kings Cross Theatre from the 11th - 22nd December 2019. Don't miss this new Australian work presented by New Ghosts Theatre Company and the female creatives of IGNITE Collective.





