New Australian Dance Work NARCIFIXION to Be Presented at Riverside Theatres

FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will present NARCIFIXION, a dark and humorous dance work about narcissism, at Riverside Theatres from 13th to 15th May. It will also be available to watch online on 15th May.

Led by high-profile Australian independent dance artists and powerful performers, Anton (Legs On The Wall, Australian Dance Theatre, Bangarra Dance Theatre) and Brianna Kell (TasDance, Dance Makers Collective, DirtyFeet), NARCIFIXION is a pertinent, highly detailed and expansive contemporary dance duet, examining identity in the digital age.

Inspired by narcissistic behaviour epidemically prevalent across the screen space, the work follows physical characters in a constant state of exhibiting and observing themselves. Tapped, scanned and swiped, this enticingly strange world is jam packed with riotous dance, physical characters and over the top theatricality.

Set in tune to the deep synth vibes of Jai Pyne and illuminated by Steve Hendy, the dance of NARCIFIXION is dense, superficial, super serious and profoundly absurd.

Anton says, "fascinated by human behaviour in an era of obsessive absurdity, NARCIFIXION reimagines identity in the digital age. Finding curiosity in the copious amount of time spent observing and creating 'perceived' lives on screen - NARCIFIXION enters a dance for two characters in a constant state of exhibiting and observing themselves. The work intersects virtuosic dance and physical characterisation creating a satirical, theatrical commentary paying close attention to the darker side of our self-obsessed era".

Brianna Kell adds, "2021 is the opportune time to tackle the impactful themes of narcissism and our global reliance on technology for self-moulding. We have taken a collective pause and yet the screen has dominated our days. How have we become so self-motivated to cultivate a perverse obsessed image distracting ourselves from meaningful connection?"

Live Performance

When: live performance at 8:00pm on 13th to 15th May; 12:30pm on 14th May.

Duration: 60 minutes

Tickets: Adult $38, Conc $28. Available from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399 or riversideparramatta.com.au Where: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Streets, Parramatta

Digital Screening

When: at 8:00pm on 15th May

Duration: 60 minutes

Tickets: from $15

Where: online at riversideparramatta.com.au, the show will be not be available to watch online after the event.