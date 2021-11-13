NIGHT AT THE BARRACKS in Sydney Begins Early Next Year

Discover Sydney's newest unique outdoor venue set under the stars, The Barracks, North Head, Manly. Audiences will be entranced by the artistry of Australia's biggest names in music, theatre, ballet, dance, rock, opera and jazz for five weekends of performances from Thursday 24 February to Sunday 27 March. Featuring performances by Jessica Mauboy, David Campbell, James Morrison, David Hobson, Lucy Durack, John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra, Tim Campbell and Bonnie Anderson, The Tap Pack, Queensland Ballet, Sydney Dance Company, Australian Rock Collective and many more.



Set in an enchanting location steeped in historical significance and natural beauty. Be among the first to experience this diverse and inspiring concert series in a truly magnificent setting perched high above Sydney Harbour.



Jessica Mauboy said "I am excited to be invited to be a part of Night At The Barracks at North Head with an incredible line up of talent. It's such a beautiful and historic site and to be able to perform live there will be a very special night. Can't wait to see you all!"



The Barracks on North Head is a historically significant and treasured space on the doorstep of Sydney that will have a new lease of life in Autumn this year with the announcement of this all-star concert series over 20 nights.



Organisers say the event, the first of its kind in this open performance space, will provide employment to more than 650 performers and event professionals. They are working closely with local businesses, including hospitality, transport, and tourism providers, to bring money into the Beaches' economy.



The event is supported by the Federal Government RISE Fund, Destination NSW and Northern Beaches Council. This unique series of concerts presents an opportunity to generate income that can be used to maintain and repair the site. To create jobs and income for the Arts and Entertainment industry which has been dramatically affected by COVID-19 and to respect the history and environmental preciousness of the site.



For full schedule and ticketing visit nightatthebarracks.com.au/