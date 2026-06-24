GRAVITY AND OTHER MYTHS to Join Flying Fruit Fly Circus in Albury-Wodonga Residency
By: Stephi Wild
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Inner Landscapes
City Recital Hall (7/15-7/15)
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Disney Presents The Lion King - Auslan Interpreted Performance
Capitol Theatre, Sydney (8/12-8/12)
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Shooting Hedda Gabler
Seymour Centre (6/05-6/27)
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The Drover's Wife
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (8/07-8/15)
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Inner Landscapes
Newcastle City Hall (7/11-7/11)
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Piss Be With You
Cleo Rapture (2/23-6/02)
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Waitress
Sydney Lyric Theatre (8/01-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
The Art House (9/10-9/10)
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Beetlejuice the Musical
Capitol Theatre, Sydney (11/21-1/10)
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Glasshouse Arts, conference and Entertainment Centre (8/30-8/30)