MR. BAILEY'S MINDER Comes to Ensemble Theatre This Month

Performances run 28th July to 2nd September 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Photo 1 Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS Photo 2 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre Photo 3 Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 4 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November

MR. BAILEY'S MINDER Comes to Ensemble Theatre This Month

Ensemble Theatre will present Mr Bailey’s Minder, a powerful drama by beloved Australian writer Debra Oswald and starring theatre legend John Gaden, on from 28th July to 2nd September 2023.

Director Damien Ryan will bring to life this touching redemption story, demonstrating the transformative power of compassion in the face of trouble and tension. 

“I am very excited to have Ensemble Theatre stage Mr Bailey’s Minder, with the glorious John Gaden playing Leo Bailey. For an Australian playwright this is about as exciting as it gets,” said Debra Oswald. 

Debra Oswald paints a poignant and funny portrait of what it takes to forgive and to let go. Bristling with sharp humour and beautiful complexities, Mr Bailey’s Minder is a bold reminder that underneath the brittle veneer, there are rich layers of human experience to unearth and discover.

Leo has been ravaged by years of alcohol abuse, self-loathing and indulgent misbehaviour, and now needs round-the-clock care. Enter Therese, fresh out of prison and down to her last option, who takes up the challenge as Leo’s carer. Therese is determined to succeed – even if it means going head-to-head with Mr. Bailey.

“This is a really special play with a very unique voice and a gigantic beating heart, funny and very moving,” said director Damien Ryan.

“Breathing new life into such an iconic Australian work is a thrilling challenge, but with such an extraordinary ensemble of cast and creatives, Sydney should be prepared for a powerful night out at the theatre.”

Alongside John Gaden (Diplomacy, The State Theatre’s Wizard of Oz) will be Claudia Ware (Nearer the Gods, QTC’s Taming of the Shrew) as Therese, Rachel Gordon (Odd Man Out, QTC’s The Almighty Sometimes) as Margo and Albert Mwangi (Old Fitz Theatre’s A Streetcar Named Desire) who will play both Karl and Gavin.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Cast Revealed For Sydney Debut of THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Photo
Cast Revealed For Sydney Debut of THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL

The highly-anticipated musical extravaganza, The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical, just announced the truly extraordinary cast of its Sydney-debut at the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival.

2
BETTY IS A BUTCHER Comes to the Pact Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe Photo
BETTY IS A BUTCHER Comes to the Pact Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe

Betty takes us on a voyage across the existential high seas of destiny and desire. Who is it we see when we look behind us? What lies ahead?

3
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Perform The Australian Premiere of STABAT MATER and David Langs Photo
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Perform The Australian Premiere of STABAT MATER and David Lang's Pulitzer Prize Winning THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL PASSION

On Saturday 14 October, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs present a very special 'double bill': two exquisite concerts featuring acclaimed works by two of the world's most celebrated living choral composers. These one-off performances will be quick to sell out. Book now for either one; or indulge in the exceptional pairing. 

4
Christian Hull Will Embark on Australian Tour in September Photo
Christian Hull Will Embark on Australian Tour in September

Christian Hull has an Only Fans. He is also an award-nominated comedian, content creator and best-selling author with over 670 million views on his hilarious videos. He will embark on an Australian tour beginning in September.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bronte
Genesian Theatre Company (7/01-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Wolf Children’s Orchestral Concert
Petersham Town Hall (7/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wil Anderson: Wiluminate
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coil
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (7/26-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You