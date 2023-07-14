MR. BAILEY'S MINDER Comes to Ensemble Theatre This Month

Ensemble Theatre will present Mr Bailey’s Minder, a powerful drama by beloved Australian writer Debra Oswald and starring theatre legend John Gaden, on from 28th July to 2nd September 2023.

Director Damien Ryan will bring to life this touching redemption story, demonstrating the transformative power of compassion in the face of trouble and tension.

“I am very excited to have Ensemble Theatre stage Mr Bailey’s Minder, with the glorious John Gaden playing Leo Bailey. For an Australian playwright this is about as exciting as it gets,” said Debra Oswald.

Debra Oswald paints a poignant and funny portrait of what it takes to forgive and to let go. Bristling with sharp humour and beautiful complexities, Mr Bailey’s Minder is a bold reminder that underneath the brittle veneer, there are rich layers of human experience to unearth and discover.

Leo has been ravaged by years of alcohol abuse, self-loathing and indulgent misbehaviour, and now needs round-the-clock care. Enter Therese, fresh out of prison and down to her last option, who takes up the challenge as Leo’s carer. Therese is determined to succeed – even if it means going head-to-head with Mr. Bailey.

“This is a really special play with a very unique voice and a gigantic beating heart, funny and very moving,” said director Damien Ryan.

“Breathing new life into such an iconic Australian work is a thrilling challenge, but with such an extraordinary ensemble of cast and creatives, Sydney should be prepared for a powerful night out at the theatre.”

Alongside John Gaden (Diplomacy, The State Theatre’s Wizard of Oz) will be Claudia Ware (Nearer the Gods, QTC’s Taming of the Shrew) as Therese, Rachel Gordon (Odd Man Out, QTC’s The Almighty Sometimes) as Margo and Albert Mwangi (Old Fitz Theatre’s A Streetcar Named Desire) who will play both Karl and Gavin.