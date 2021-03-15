Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Must Close 16 May

Magic Mike Live is an immersive, thrilling, live dance and acrobatic spectacular. 

Mar. 15, 2021  

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Must Close 16 May

Magic Mike Live is heading on tour so no extension is possible. The Sydney season must close on Sunday 16 May then Channing Tatum's incredible production, that has been seen by many thousands in Sydney will head to Melbourne opening on 8 June at Birrarung Marr before heading to Brisbane and Perth.

Magic Mike Live is an immersive, thrilling, live dance and acrobatic spectacular. The magic happens the moment you enter the custom-built Arcadia Spiegeltent and then marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular, featuring sexy and daring dance routines entwined with one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast from around the world.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

Bookings: Ticketmaster.com.au


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories
Sydney Theatre Company Presents TRIPLE X Photo

Sydney Theatre Company Presents TRIPLE X

BWW REVIEW: YOURE NOT SPECIAL Examines The Extent To Which Technology Has Blurred The Boun Photo

BWW REVIEW: YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL Examines The Extent To Which Technology Has Blurred The Boundaries In The Modern World

Musica Viva Brings Music to the Park this March Photo

Musica Viva Brings Music to the Park this March

NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney Photo

NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets For LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2021 Sell Out In Record Time
  • Immersive Van Gogh Las Vegas – Pre-Sale on Now!
  • Comedian Don Barnhart Continues To Bring Hilarity To Downtown Las Vegas
  • Las Vegas Producer David Saxe Plans Reopening of Productions in His Theaters