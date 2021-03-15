MAGIC MIKE LIVE Must Close 16 May

Magic Mike Live is heading on tour so no extension is possible. The Sydney season must close on Sunday 16 May then Channing Tatum's incredible production, that has been seen by many thousands in Sydney will head to Melbourne opening on 8 June at Birrarung Marr before heading to Brisbane and Perth.

Magic Mike Live is an immersive, thrilling, live dance and acrobatic spectacular. The magic happens the moment you enter the custom-built Arcadia Spiegeltent and then marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular, featuring sexy and daring dance routines entwined with one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast from around the world.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

Bookings: Ticketmaster.com.au