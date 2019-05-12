MADE TO MEASURE Comes to The Seymour Centre

This May, the Seymour Centre will present the world premiere of Made to Measure, a brand-new play by award-winning playwright, Alana Valentine (Parramatta Girls, Letters to Lindy, Barbara and the Camp Dogs).

Bride-to-be Ashleigh commissions Monica, a couture designer, to make the wedding dress of her dreams. She is reassured by Monica's promises that the process will celebrate Ashleigh and fill her with confidence, but Ashleigh's outward assurance masks internal conflict and doubt. As the wedding approaches, both client and stylist are forced to face the complicated relationship they have with each other, body shape and social prejudice.

Confronting, informative and moving, this is a play that dramatises the relationship that people have with their wedding day, and how it expresses their dreams about their body shape and life. Made to Measure seeks to go beyond the debate about fat shaming and health epidemics and look with empathy and scrutiny about the lived experience of bridal couturiers and their clients.

Directed by Seymour Centre Artistic Director, Tim Jones (2071, The Hansard Monologues: Age of Entitlement), Made to Measure stars Megan Wilding (Sydney Theatre Company's Blackie Blackie Brown), AFI and Logie award-winning actress Tracy Mann (TV's Rosehaven and Rake), and Sam O'Sullivan (Sport for Jove's No End of Blame).

Director Tim Jones said "Alana's play is remarkable. Impeccably researched, Made to Measure confronts prejudice and weight-bias head-on, whilst, at the same time, investigates the complexities of human biology. Plus its very funny and three of our finest actors are provided with cracker roles in which they shine. And there's a wedding - brilliant!"

Commissioned by the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre, Made to Measure gives voice to the body positive community whilst exploring the science behind the effect of weight on our health.

Drawing on interviews with designers, brides and health-based scientists, Made to Measure shimmers with Alana Valentine's hallmark authenticity, empathy, and humour.

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/events/event/made-to-measure-gp/ or (02) 9351 7940





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You