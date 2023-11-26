Little Triangle's 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Starts This Week at Flight Path Theatre

Click. Time stops. Enter the world of 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, where photography and music collide to capture moments frozen in time. Inspired by the photographs of Matthew Murphy, this thrilling song cycle tells a collection of unique stories through song. Ryan Scott Oliver weaves together a range of musical styles, from rock to pop, folk to jazz, each song inspired by a different photograph. The images and songs are windows into the lives of the characters, exploring themes of love, loss and the human experience.

Little Triangle is known for presenting underperformed musicals and original cabarets that challenge audiences and performers alike, and all at an affordable price point. In continuing to platform Sydney's finest emerging and established musical theatre talent, Little Triangle actively adds a queer lens to this rarely performed musical theatre cult classic.

This production was thrown into jeopardy when the original performance venue, Meraki Arts Bar, suddenly closed in early October. In a stroke of good fortune, Flight Path Theatre came to the rescue, keeping this season alive. On hosting 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, Flight Path Theatre founders Kate Bookalil and Siobhan Lawless said: "Flight Path Theatre are thrilled to be able to provide a home for Little Triangle's 35MM and we can't wait to see them get wonderful, juicy audiences. See you there!"

Learn more about 35mm: A Musical Exhibition or get a taste for the music on Spotify.

DIRECTOR & DESIGNER Alexander Andrews

MUSIC DIRECTOR Jeremy Kindl

PRODUCER Rose McClelland

ASSISTANT MUSIC DIRECTORNikolas Zielinski

STAGE MANAGER Hannah Ribbons

LIGHTING DESIGNER Paris Bell

SOUND TECHNICIAN Daniel Baykitch

PROMOTIONAL PHOTOS Bryan Ruiz

CAST

BAND

KEYS Jeremy Kindl

DRUMS Austin Hall

VIOLIN Alec Steedman

GUITAR Aidan Brown

CELLO Jeremi Campese

BASS Chris Bouhabib

SEASON DETAILS

Venue Flight Path Theatre

Dates 30 November - 9 December 2023 (Opening Night 1 December)

Performance Times Evenings 7:30pm, Matinees 4PM

Prices $35 - $45 In Season

35mm: A Musical Exhibition is presented by arrangement with ORiGiN Theatrical on behalf of Concord Theatricals

www.origintheatrical.com.au