Linal Haft and Buster Skeggs Will Lead Australian Premiere of YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE JEWISH

Veteran West End theatre couple Linal Haft and Buster Skeggs will return to the stage together for the Australian premiere of the legendary musical sketch comedy revue You Don’t Have To Be Jewish, coming to the Bondi Pavilion Theatre from October 25.

The show is based on the hit album - and its sequel When You’re in Love, the Whole World is Jewish – which went the vinyl equivalent of ‘viral’ in the 1960s.

As a result, comedy lovers the world over know the sketches (and the iconic punchlines) word for word! Versions of the show have had hit seasons in the US and this new production has been reworked for Australia with input from the original writer Bob Booker.

Linal and Buster met in 1969, when they were cast in a season of The Merchant of Venice at the Old Tote Theatre (forerunner of the Sydney Theatre Company). Since then they’ve performed separately and together on stage and screen, all over the world, including the last 40 years based in London. Now they’ve settled back in Oz!

“Having been working in this profession for 62 years, it’s a joy to perform this hilarious work, which will be one of many highlights in my long career!” said Buster Skeggs. “Every sketch still makes me laugh my head off, as it did when I first bought the LP back in 1965. It’s as funny now as it was then.”

Linal Haft says he always enjoys treading the boards with his wife.

“Since we married in 1971, we’ve worked together many times in the UK, sometimes with the added joy of playing opposite each other,” he said. “A highlight was performing in London’s West End with Jeff Goldblum who has since become a dear friend.”



Joining Linal and Buster in the ensemble are Geoff Sirmai, Liv Hovey, Andrea Ginsberg and James Burchett, directed by Ruth Fingret with musical direction and choreography from Aaron Robuck. The producer is theatrical agent and arts publisher David Spicer.

The Bondi Theatre Company presents the show at the newly renovated Bondi Pavilion Theatre from October 25 until November 5, plus an immersive theatre season inside the newly renovated Emanuel Synagogue Woollahra from November 15 – 19.

As writer of the original album, 92-year-old San Francisco resident, Bob Booker, is fond of saying: “You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy this comedy!”

He is also excited that the Australian premiere is taking place at Bondi because his daughter used to live in the beachside suburb!

Famous sketches in the revue include The Reading of the will, A call from Long Island and Home from the office (“I’m hiding!”).

Plus the title songs and such classics as The Ballad of Irving.

The ensemble recently posed at Bondi Beach with a huge real bagel, baked by local kosher pastry house Jesse’s bakery. Producer David Spicer laughs that when staged in the US, members of the audience have been known to call out the punchlines.