La Boite Theatre Launches HWY LIVE Program

The program runs 5 - 21 November.

As part of La Boite's overarching HWY program, which provides an important pipeline for new work and ideas, HWY Live showcases a suit of live performances, workshops and masterclasses, and conversations.

The program runs 5 - 21 November.

Workshops

A unique opportunity to roll up your sleeves and up-skill through a host of specialist workshops and masterclasses, designed by industry professionals.

Showings

The performance program will feature several public outcomes, with audiences, in La Boite's Roundhouse Theatre.

Conversations

Sessions designed to spark critical thought around the ideas, processes, and politics behind the development of new work and theatre practice.

Learn more at https://laboite.com.au/hwy-live.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You