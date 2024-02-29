LIMBO THE RETURN Comes to The Grand Electric in May

LIMBO The Return is the new headline show at the hottest venue in town, The Grand Electric.

LIMBO The Return is a tour de force of live circus, cabaret, acrobatics and ecstatic heart-pounding live music composed by New York’s Jank master Sxip Shirey.

Set in a world somewhere between heaven and hell, the show features an international cast of world leading circus performers and musicians. LIMBO The Return has been running in Spiegeltents in Newcastle and Adelaide before it’s headline season in Sydney, and audiences have been turning out in their droves to see the jaw-dropping, fire breathing, gravity defying spectacular.

Critics have been similarly blown away, Upside Adelaide described the show as “a whirlwind of excitement and wonder… that will leave you wanting more” in a five-star review, See Do Eat Review were similarly effusive in their own five-star review describing the band as “musical geniuses” and proclaiming the show to be their “favourite show of the Fringe”.

Over ten years ago the original LIMBO show put creators Strut & Fret on the international stage, after sold out runs as part of Sydney Festival the show went on to perform in countries around the world, from Brussels to Bogota and beyond. Even Madonna was a fan, she saw the show twice in during the London season. The follow up LIMBO Unhinged played at the Sydney Opera House with a hugely successful and critically acclaimed run, before also embarking on an international tour.

LIMBO The Return will be the second headline show from Strut & Fret at The Grand Electric in Surry Hills, following on from the unprecedented success of their smash hit show Blanc de Blanc Encore which has been running since January 2023. Both shows were devised and directed by Strut & Fret Creative Director Scott Maidment who can’t wait to bring LIMBO The Return to Sydney; “We’ve been blown away by the response from Sydney audiences at The Grand Electric, and I know they are going to absolutely love returning to the world of LIMBO”

One of the unique aspects of LIMBO The Return is the live music, featuring a huge range of instruments and a genre defying mix of influences that Maidment describes as like “a New Orleans brass bands meets the Beatie Boys on the way through Berlin, looking for a house party.”