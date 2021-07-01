LIGHT THE WAY DANCE CONVENTION Will Be Performed at Sydney Coliseum Theatre in August

After the release of their newly published Australian industry dance book Light The Way - Inspiring Stories from Australian Dancers writers Louise Telford and Kelley Abbey identified how important it was for the next generation of dancers to be educated and inspired by the greats of the Australian dance industry. The inaugural LIGHT THE WAY DANCE CONVENTION to be hosted by Luke Jacobz will provide a spectacular three days and nights of learning, performance, and dance from 6 to 8 August at the Coliseum Theatre, West HQ.

The aim of LIGHT THE WAY DANCE CONVENTION is to bring the industry together, to inspire and educate the next generation of Australian dancers by giving students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the greats in the industry and to perform on the same bill as their icons.

SPOTLIGHT

Musical Theatre Cabaret Gala with industry royalty Caroline O'Connor

Friday 6 August 7.30pm

The theatre will be transformed into a New York City Cabaret Club, with a showcase performance by a selection of Australia's best up-and-coming Musical Theatre students. The evening will be headlined by none other than industry royalty Caroline O'Connor.

LUX

Performing Arts Gala Showcase

Saturday 7 August 7.30pm

This evening will be a celebration of dance with 'LUX - Light The Way Showcase Gala'. An opportunity for Full-time Performing Arts institutions to perform at in front of the biggest names in the business and the Australian performing arts community.

SPECTRUM

Performing Arts Gala Showcase

Sunday 8 August 6.30pm

This evening will be the culmination of the Convention with group performances from students of all ages.

Bookings and ticket information www.lightthewaydancecollective.com