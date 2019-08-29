LADY BEATLE Comes to Riverside Theatres

Sydney audiences can rediscover the Beatles immortal catalogue when the stage sensation, Lady Beatle, heads to Riverside Theatres this September as part of its 32-venue tour across Australia.

Starring Green Room Award-winner Naomi Price (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Ladies in Black; The Voice Australia) and inspired by true accounts, Lady Beatle is a rollicking magical mystery tour set to a soundtrack of The Fab Four's biggest hits.

Price and co-writer Adam Brunes weave a poignant, heartfelt original narrative through the Liverpool quartet's incredible back catalogue, and pay homage to the characters whose stories might never have been told were it not for four ordinary lads from Liverpool.

Iconic songs are reimagined, reinterpreted and performed live by Price and her band including Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine, Here Comes the Sun and Penny Lane.

Price said, "With an electrifying live band, psychedelic lighting and dazzling special effects, Lady Beatle delivers an exceptional night out for Beatles fans young and old!"

Tickets: Adult $62 Concession $57. Available at https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/lady-beatle or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Creators Adam Brunes & Naomi Price; Lighting Designer Jason Glenwright; Sound Designer/Audio Engineer Jamie Taylor (Australian Event Productions); Costume Designer Leigh Buchanan' Starring Naomi Price and band: Tnee Dyer, Jason McGregor, Darran Muller and Phil Roach.





