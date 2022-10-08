Kwento to Present ONE HOUR NO OIL at Kings Cross Theatre Starting This Month

Kwento will present ONE HOUR NO OIL by Kenneth Moraleda and Jordan Shea at Kings Cross Theatre from 26 October through 5 November 2022. Opening night is 29 October.

Fresh from the success of Ate Lovia and The Marriage Agency, kwento rounds out a stellar year with One Hour No Oil, a striking, contemporary play, finally making its debut.

Directed by Kenneth Moraleda (ABC's Significant Others) and starring John Gomez Goodway (The Peasant Prince), and recent NIDA graduate Shaw

Cameron (Burning), this gripping two hander forges an unseen contemporary

relationship between Australia and Asia.

Through an inventive theatrical and live musical language, One Hour No Oil by Kenneth Moraleda & Jordan Shea interrogates the dilemmas of people of colour working in the Australian service industry, toxic masculinity, mental health within the mining work culture, and finding friendship with people we have been conditioned to hate.

ABOUT THIS NEW WORK:

2012. Four years after migrating to Perth from the Philippines, aspiring primary school teacher, Bhing works as a massage therapist. He struggles to reach a more satisfying life by regaining his teaching credentials and supporting his extended family, whilst working between clients.

Scott, a coal miner, arrives for his appointment, full of tension and unreasonable demands. Caught up in the gruelling cycle of the FIFO system, he faces a work culture that drills at his psyche.

Across a series of massage appointments, the two bring their polarising values and expectations of masculine friendship and intimacy to the forefront.

CONTENT WARNINGS

This production contains strong language, haze, references to mental health, self-harm, racism, and misogyny. If you would like further information on how these are presented, please contact admin@kwento.com.au

THE TEAM

Co-Writers Kenneth Moraleda & JORDAN SHEA

Director Kenneth Moraleda

Assistant Director/Cover THOMAS LOVELUCK

Movement Director LAUREN NALTY

Production Designer SOHAM APTE

Lighting Designer SAINT CLAIR

Composers ZAC SARIC & ALEC STEEDMAN

Sound Designer ZAC SARIC

Fight Coordinator TIM DASHWOOD

Stage Manager ALEX LIANG

Production Administrator ROMAN BERRY

PERFORMERS

JOHN GOMEZ GOODWAY, SHAW CAMERON, ALEC STEEDMAN

TICKETING INFORMATION

Bookings at www.kingsxtheatre.com/one-hour

TICKETS: $30 previews | $35 Conc | $45 Adult

Thursday Under 30s discount: apply code KXT20FOR20S to Adult tickets (only available for Thursday Show)

Presented by kwento in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company

