Kwento to Present ONE HOUR NO OIL at Kings Cross Theatre Starting This Month

One Hour No Oil interrogates the dilemmas of people of colour working in the Australian service industry.

Oct. 08, 2022  

Fresh from the success of Ate Lovia and The Marriage Agency, kwento rounds out a stellar year with One Hour No Oil, a striking, contemporary play, finally making its debut.

Fresh from the success of Ate Lovia and The Marriage Agency, kwento rounds out a stellar year with One Hour No Oil, a striking, contemporary play, finally making its debut.

Directed by Kenneth Moraleda (ABC's Significant Others) and starring John Gomez Goodway (The Peasant Prince), and recent NIDA graduate Shaw
Cameron (Burning), this gripping two hander forges an unseen contemporary
relationship between Australia and Asia.

Through an inventive theatrical and live musical language, One Hour No Oil by Kenneth Moraleda & Jordan Shea interrogates the dilemmas of people of colour working in the Australian service industry, toxic masculinity, mental health within the mining work culture, and finding friendship with people we have been conditioned to hate.

ABOUT THIS NEW WORK:

2012. Four years after migrating to Perth from the Philippines, aspiring primary school teacher, Bhing works as a massage therapist. He struggles to reach a more satisfying life by regaining his teaching credentials and supporting his extended family, whilst working between clients.

Scott, a coal miner, arrives for his appointment, full of tension and unreasonable demands. Caught up in the gruelling cycle of the FIFO system, he faces a work culture that drills at his psyche.

Across a series of massage appointments, the two bring their polarising values and expectations of masculine friendship and intimacy to the forefront.

CONTENT WARNINGS

This production contains strong language, haze, references to mental health, self-harm, racism, and misogyny. If you would like further information on how these are presented, please contact admin@kwento.com.au

THE TEAM

Co-Writers Kenneth Moraleda & JORDAN SHEA
Director Kenneth Moraleda
Assistant Director/Cover THOMAS LOVELUCK
Movement Director LAUREN NALTY
Production Designer SOHAM APTE
Lighting Designer SAINT CLAIR
Composers ZAC SARIC & ALEC STEEDMAN
Sound Designer ZAC SARIC
Fight Coordinator TIM DASHWOOD
Stage Manager ALEX LIANG
Production Administrator ROMAN BERRY

PERFORMERS

JOHN GOMEZ GOODWAY, SHAW CAMERON, ALEC STEEDMAN

TICKETING INFORMATION

Bookings at www.kingsxtheatre.com/one-hour
TICKETS: $30 previews | $35 Conc | $45 Adult
Thursday Under 30s discount: apply code KXT20FOR20S to Adult tickets (only available for Thursday Show)

Presented by kwento in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company





