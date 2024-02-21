Kerry Armstrong and Colin Friels Will Lead New Australian Epic INTO THE SHIMMERING WORLD

Stage and screen legends Kerry Armstrong and Colin Friels are set to star in Sydney Theatre Company’s world premiere of Into the Shimmering World, the brand-new Australian epic from one of the country’s most celebrated contemporary playwrights, Angus Cerini.

STC Director of New Work and Artistic Development Paige Rattray will direct the powerhouse coupling of Armstrong and Friels alongside Renee Lim, James O'Connell andBruce Spence in Cerini’s muscular and poetic story of love, loss and renewal, playing at Wharf 1 Theatre from 2 April.

Following on from STC’s triumphant season of Cerini’s Wonnangatta in 2020, Into the Shimmering World promises to captivate audiences with its lush, musical language and dreamlike, gothic take on the Australian landscape as it explores our changing relationship to the natural world and each other.

Ray (Friels) and Floss (Armstrong) are a farming couple who have lived off the land their entire adult lives. Through boom times and bust, they’ve been each other’s support and constant companion. But at the tail end of a once-in-a-generation drought, both are on the precipice of earth-shattering change and transformation. What awaits Ray and Floss when the drought finally breaks?



The visionary creative team features David Fleischer (Designer), Nick Schlieper (Lighting Designer), Clemence Williams (Composer & Sound Designer) and Nicole Pingon(Assistant Director).

Into the Shimmering World plays at Wharf 1 Theatre from 2 April – 19 May 2024.