Justine Clarke to Star in GIRLS & BOYS at Sydney Theatre Company

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Justine Clarke (Julia) will return to Sydney Theatre Company this September for an encore Sydney season of Dennis Kelly's one-woman play, Girls & Boys at the Wharf Theatre. Girls & Boys plays at Sydney Theatre Company's Wharf 1 Theatre from 17 September 2026.

Directed by Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, Girls & Boys first played triumphant seasons at State Theatre Company South Australia as part of both the 2022 season and Adelaide Festival as well as the 2023 Sydney Festival.

A ticking time bomb, Girls & Boys is an engrossing, one-woman play from Dennis Kelly (Osama the Hero, Matilda: The Musical) that shifts gears from romantic comedy to shock in a matter of seconds. The incredible Justine Clarke, whose versatility has shone on stage (Julia) and on screen (Love My Way, Tangle, Look Both Ways), delivers this edge-of-your-seat monologue that will leave you breathless.

She meets him in an airport queue and sparks fly. Their passionate love affair takes them to marriage, mortgage and children – an ordinary family life. Her natural working-class wit works to her advantage and unexpectedly, she starts rising above her allotted rung on the British social ladder. But as the power dynamic between them shifts, imperceptible cracks become yawning gulfs. When the home they built begins to fall, nothing prepares her for what happens next.

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