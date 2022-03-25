Jonathon Welch Returns To The Glasshouse With Port Macquarie's Own School Of Hard Knocks Choir

ARIA, Logie and Helpmann award winning singer and conductor of the 'choir that stole the Nation's heart' in 2007 - the Choir of Hard Knocks, is returning to the Glasshouse Theatre in his new show I'm Just Wild About Harry, with special guests - the School of Hard Knocks Choir - Port Macquarie Hastings.

"I'm so excited to be returning to the magnificent Glasshouse Theatre again, to perform my new show featuring the music and life of the legendary Welsh tenor and comedian, Sir Harry Secombe.

And this time I'll also share the stage with Port Macquarie's very own Hard Knocks choir, that we dreamt of starting with Skillslink and the Community College when I was last here performing in 2014" said Welch excitedly.

"The members of the School of Hard Knocks Choir - Port Macquarie Hastings, are very excited about sharing the stage with Jonathon Welch at his concert on 6th April. Jonathon's vision and support for the vulnerable or marginalised has led to a national network of choirs of which we are proud to be part as the first regional branch" said Val Evans, Chair of the School of Hard Knocks choir's Steering committee.

Considered one of the finest Australian tenors of his generation, Welch made his debut at Opera Australia in 1988 with Dame Joan Sutherland in the Merry Widow, and has since performed extensively in some of the world's finest venues with the greatest singers, conductors and directors including k.d. Lang, Baz Luhrmann, John Farnham and Richard Bonynge to name a few.

But it is Jonathon's television work that brought him to public prominence with the ABC TV smash hit series the Choir of Hard Knocks, followed by Jailbirds and also appearing as a Judge on Channel 7s Battle of the Choirs that also led to him becoming a recipient of an Australian of the Year award in 2008 and an Order of Australia in 2009 for his services to music/education and supporting communities experiencing homelessness and disadvantage.

"I'm Just Wild About Harry really is the sound track to my childhood, and I'll be sharing many of the great songs that he made famous, along with many funny stories of his of life and some of the antics he got up to in the GOONS" said Jonathon.

Secombe's hits include Love, This is My Song, Vienna City of My Dreams, Bless This House, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, I Believe and If I Ruled the World.

"It's going to be a very special and moving afternoon of great music that will be just the tonic we all need at present. So be prepared to laugh, cry and sing along" Welch said.

I'm Just Wild About Harry is being presented on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2.30pm and tickets are available in person at the Glasshouse Theatre box office, by calling (02) 6581 8888 or online at www.glasshouse.org.au