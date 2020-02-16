Jemma Rix and Courtney Monsma Join FROZEN in Sydney as Elsa and Anna

As it approaches its much-anticipated Australian premiere in Sydney in July, Frozen is thrilled to announce the two exceptional performers that have been cast in the lead roles of Elsa and Anna.

Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna) will bring the iconic roles to life in this new production from the producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins which begins performances at Sydney's Capitol Theatre from July 2020.

Jemma Rix is one of Australian musical theatre's most prominent leading ladies, best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the Australian production of Wicked, as well as leading roles in Ghost the Musical, Evita and, most recently, Jekyll and Hyde opposite Anthony Warlow.

Courtney Monsma, a relative newcomer currently starring as Howard in Six, graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University and will make her leading lady debut in the pivotal role of Anna.

"Each time we return to Australia we are struck again by the deep and broad pool of musical theatre talent, which makes working here a constant joy," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "These two artists represent the cream of the crop of Australian talent; Jemma a beloved and acclaimed leading lady and Courtney brilliantly representing the next wave. I cannot wait to see them bring this gorgeous story to life."

Some of Australia's most outstanding musical theatre performers and exciting fresh faces have also been assembled and will be announced at a later date including the roles of Olaf, Kristoff, Hans and Sven.

The Australian premiere of Disney's Frozen is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Disney Theatrical Productions offer accessible pricing options, including some tickets available for as low as $49.50* (plus Ticketmaster handling fee). Those looking for the best value tickets are encouraged to look at mid-week evening performances and during school terms.

Customers who wish to buy 4 tickets at once can access great value seats in many performances for a package price of just $399 (plus Ticketmaster transaction fee).

Groups of 12 or more are encouraged to contact the Ticketmaster groups department before 31 March 2020 for special early bird pricing on groups@ticketmaster.com.au.

New performances from 2-15 November 2020 go on sale to the general public at 9am on Thursday 20 February 2020 and are available from www.frozenthemusical.com.au

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Frozen opened on Broadway on March 22, 2018 and has set and broken four St. James Theatre house records. At the time of opening it held the record for the largest advance ticket sales in Broadway history.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!; On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director).

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.





