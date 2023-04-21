Jane McCredie Will Depart as CEO of Writing NSW

Writing NSW CEO Jane McCredie will be finishing up at the state's premier organisation for writers in July 2023.

Jane McCredie has been an integral part of Writing NSW for the past ten years, providing exceptional leadership during uncertain times and leaving a legacy of growth, resilience, and advocacy for all writers in the state. In her time as CEO, Jane and the Writing NSW team have transformed the organisation to play a leadership role in the national literature sector through platforms and support for thousands of writers each year, extensive digital services, and new programs to support writers from a diverse range of backgrounds such as the award-winning Boundless Festival.

Jane McCredie said: 'It has been a huge privilege to lead this essential organisation over the last decade, working with so many wonderful writers and the brilliant Writing NSW board and staff, particularly our former Program Director, Julia Tsalis. I'm deeply proud of all the team has achieved, above all the way we have expanded our support for writers from the diverse communities of our state, helping them do their best work, find their audience and build sustainable career. There have been many challenges - the chronic underfunding of writers and the literature sector remains a battle - but the Writing NSW team has met them all with courage and determination.'

Chair of the Board of Directors Eleanor Limprecht said: 'Writing NSW has flourished under Jane McCredie's clear-eyed leadership. Residing beneath her gentle manner is a steely focus which has been a boon to the state's writing community. She has fought funding cuts and structural inequities to put writers at the forefront of the organisation. Her brilliant mind and unwavering dedication to celebrating underrepresented voices have transformed Writing NSW. While she will be greatly missed, she leaves us in a position of strength and we look forward to celebrating her legacy.'

Deputy Chair Shankari Chandran said: 'Jane McCredie's courageous leadership has transformed Writing NSW, the support it delivers and the platform it has created for writers over the last decade. She has been instrumental in fostering a writing community that reflects the diverse stories of NSW, standing up time and time again for the place of all writers. She has been relentless in the fight to remove systemic barriers to publishing, and she has been a powerful voice in the arts, fearlessly defending the importance of literature to policy makers. She has brought both fierce intellectualism and deep empathy to the role, understanding the needs of writers and strategically building an organisation that responds to them, in the face of extraordinary and often unimaginable challenges. We are enormously grateful to her for her profound contribution and commitment to Writing NSW, the writers it serves and the stories we tell. She is admired and loved by all of us.'

Deputy Chair Alison Green said: 'I would like to express our utmost gratitude and admiration for the extraordinary leadership of our departing CEO, Jane McCredie. Over the course of a remarkable ten-year tenure, Jane has navigated Writing NSW through tumultuous times, demonstrating unwavering strength and adaptability in the face of unprecedented challenges. Under her guidance, Writing NSW has not only survived but also emerged stronger, innovating new ways to serve our members and the writing community. As we embark on the search for a new leader to guide us through the next chapter of Writing NSW, we remain committed to building upon the solid foundation that Jane has laid.'

The Board of Directors has commenced a search for a new CEO to lead Writing NSW. For more information, go to the Writing NSW website. Applications close 22 May 2023.