Jacqui Dark Presents JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN at Camelot Lounge

The show will also play at City Recital Hall on July 20th.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Jacqui Dark Presents JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN at Camelot Lounge

After sold out seasons of her cabaret Take This Longing at Claire's Kitchen and Darlinghurst Theatre, one of Australia's finest interpreters of song returns, accompanied by award-winning musical director Daryl Wallis on piano and with direction by Sam Russell, to ride the carousel of emotions from the master of chanson, Jacques Brel.

Brel's intelligent songs of heartbreak, passion, desperation and amour speak fearlessly, with uncompromising and often sardonic observations of the human spirit.

From the earthy grime of the ports of Amsterdam through the devastation of If You Go Away, Brel's songs brilliantly capture the breadth of what it is to be human, and no soul is left untouched.

Date: 22 April 2021
Venue: Camelot Lounge, Cnr 103 Railway Pde & 19 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville (Directly opposite Sydenham Train Station, a short 2 min stroll away!)

Bookings: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/jacqui-dark-is-alive-and-well-and-living-in-newtown-the-songs-of-jacques-brel/127248

Prices: $30 plus booking fees

The show will also play at City Recital Hall on July 20th. Learn more at https://www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/a-little-lunch-music-jacqui-dark-is-alive-and-well-living-in-newtown/.


