International Spanish Dancer Lucia Lacarra Comes To Australia For Sydney International Ballet Gala

One of the international dancers coming to Australia for the INTERNATIONAL BALLET GALA WORLD STARS OF BALLET is spectacular Spanish dancer Lucía Lacarra. Lucía Lacarra along with Iratxe Ansa has been awarded the 25th edition of the Max Awards held in Menorca. Lucia won the award for best performer for her work in 'In the Still of the Night and Iratxe for best choreography, while Sandra Ferrús received an award for revelation authorship.

In 2011Lucia was awarded the title Dancer of the Decade at the World Ballet Stars Gala in St Petersburg with multiple global accolades to her name. At the World Stars of Ballet at Sydney Coliseum Theatre Lucia will perform the World Premiere of a new pas de deux titled 'Borealis' with her partner Matthew Golding. The piece has been created especially for Laccara by Emmy Award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director of BalletMet, Edwaard Liang.

Some of the best dancers from all over the world will participate in this inaugural Gala, performing excerpts from much-loved classical ballet works and highlights from the international contemporary dance repertoire - some of which will be performed in Australia for the first time.

Principal Dancers and Soloists from The Australian Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Sydney Dance Company and Dortmund Ballet are confirmed to participate with lauded ex-Australian Ballet and celebrated Artistic Director, Lucinda Dunn OAM - the Australian Ballet's longest-serving and most-celebrated Principal Artist will act as principal supervising artist.

WORLD STARS OF BALLET will feature three World Premieres and three Australian Premieres created by internationally acclaimed choreographers, Edwaard Liang, Penny Saunders, Yuri Possokhov, Wim Broeckx, Jake Burden and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

Venue: Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Dates: Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 July at 3.30pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=BALLET22

Duration: Approximately 2hrs + 20 mins including interval

Ages: Open to all