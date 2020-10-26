Inspired Dance Film Fest Australia Presents The Inaugural Live And Online Festival Gala Screening Events

Sydney - Sunday 8 November, at the Hoyts Cinema EQ.

The inaugural LIVE Festival Gala Screening Events of IDFFA and IDFFA Schools, at Hoyts Cinema EQ, is looking forward to bringing lovers of dance back to the cinema. Creating the ultimate cinema experience, the LIVE screenings will be presented at the newly refurbished Cinema 1, HOYTS Entertainment Quarter.

Short films are the heartbeat of both festivals, with IDFFA presenting a vast array of concepts from as far afield as Spain, Argentina, Poland and USA. Of note, Argentinian film "Being", which has been an official selection in 11 other festivals across the globe, and produced and directed by Pablo Destito and Agustina Videla, is vying for Best International Dance Film Award.

Australia is also well represented, not least by "Reminiscence" created, directed, and performed by Lucy Doherty, and "ID", produced by Paul Malek, and directed by award-winning director and choreographer Cass Mortimer Eipper. Both films are up for this year's Best Australian Dance Film Award.

Dance film enthusiasts can also enjoy an ONLINE screening of the outstanding semi-finalists, selected from 70 films submitted from 16 countries across the globe, from Nov 1 - 8. While these films did not make the finals, they are too good not to be seen! IDFFA is very conscious that COVID has hit us all hard, so have made this is a pay-what-you-can event. Every dollar goes to supporting the future of IDFFA and supporting the dance film industry in Australia.

Attendees of the IDFFA sister festival, IDFFA Schools, will enjoy an impressive showcase of the best school and student created film of the 2020 season. After the screening of the finalist's films will be the announcement of award winners, including Best Part-Time Dance School Film Award, Best Full-Time Dance School Award, and Best Dance Film Production Award.

"We're thrilled to be presenting the finalists of the 90 plus films submitted from 16 countries in our inaugural year of IDFFA. The broad scope of creativity that dance on film allows, and the spirited artistry of dance filmmakers is truly what Inspired Dance Film Fest Australia is about. The festival galas are an opportunity for audiences to enjoy the screening of finalists and announcement of award winners and support the filmmakers who made them" says former dancer and co-founder Rohan Seinor.

For ticket information visit www.idffa.com.au. Due to COVID restrictions limited seats available at all LIVE events. This is a COVID safe event.

