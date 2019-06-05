Hugh Sheridan, Paulini, Prinnie Stevens, And More Set For Australian Production Of HAIR

The sensational star of The Voice, PRINNIE STEVENS and a talented tribe of emerging Australian musical theatre stars join the brand new Australian production of HAIR, performing nationally alongside the four-time Logie award winning TV and theatre star, Hugh Sheridan, and two time ARIA Award winning PAULINI.



Today is the 50th anniversary of the opening of HAIR at The Metro Theatre in Kings Cross in 1969. The 60s were divisive, with young people passionate about issues like the environment, free-love and peace, and rebelling against the conservative mainstream. The arts pushed the boundaries, and HAIR was revolutionary concept, complete with bell-bottoms, trippy tunes and the infamous nude scene. The original production launched the careers of some of our finest artists. Reg Livermore played Berger, John Waters played Claude and Marcia Hines was imported from the USA to play the role of Jeanie (and never left). HAIR also launched the career of one of our most respected directors Jim Sharman. HAIR was the first of a trio of hugely successful rock musicals he directed for the late Harry M. Miller. Read about the 1969 opening night on Sydney Opera House Backstage.



Commencing in August, the new production will tour to Perth, Geelong, Wyong, Wollongong, Sydney and the Gold Coast, with PRINNIE STEVENS (The Voice) performing the role of Sheila, and the exciting new actor MATTHEW MANAHAN in the role of Claude. Angelique Cassimatis (Priscilla/Saturday Night Fever) is playing our oxygen-conscious Jeanie, and direct from Broadway HARRIS M TURNER (Summer) will play Hud, our king of kool. STEFANIE CACCAMO (Beautiful/Once) is our sweet Crissy, still waiting for Frank Mills, and CALLAN PURCELL (Jaspar Jones) will sow his seeds as Woof.



Also joining the tribe are EMMA HAWTHORNE (Mamma Mia!), Luke Jarvis (West Side Story), JOE KALOU (In The Heights), JULIAN KUO (American Psycho), LOUIS LUCIENTE (Jersey Boys), SUN PARK (Hi-5) and Monique Salle (Mamma Mia!).



They join the previously announced cast members; Hugh Sheridan who will play Berger and PAULINI playing the role of Dionne.

HAIR will be produced by DAVID M. HAWKINS (Liza Minnelli, Hedwig and The Angry Inch, Cabaret) who has assembled a talented local creative team lead by maverick director DECLAN GREENE (Blackie Blackie Brown) with Set Design by Michael Scott-Mitchell, Musical Direction by GLENN MOORHOUSE, Costume Design by JAMES BROWNE, Choreography by AMY CAMPBELL and Lighting Design by PAUL LIM. Producer, David M. Hawkins said, "After auditioning for three months and seeing over 800 artists, I am so pleased to be announcing this young, dynamic and exciting cast. Declan and the creative team have been working around the clock creating a new version of HAIR for these wonderful actors to embrace, and soon it will be time to share it with the country. What an honour to announce the cast on the 50th anniversary of it opening in Sydney in 1969; it is time to Let The Sun Shine In once again." The issues of 1969 are still relevant today, and although the perspective is different, passionate young people continue to push for progress against conservative views on gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights and climate change. HAIR is a timeless tale of revolution and radicalism.

WARNING this show contains: Full Frontal Nudity, Sexual References, Drug References, Racial Slurs and Strobe Lighting Effects.



Patrons are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid reselling sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.





